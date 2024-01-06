Apex Legends players baffled by FF7 Rebirth Tifa Wraith skin

Apex Legends fans are confused over Wraith’s Tifa-inspired FF7 Rebirth crossover skin, which some players claim doesn’t look consistent with the character.

Apex Legends announced a crossover event with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to begin on January 9, 2024.

The event features plenty of references to FF7 like a new roster-wide Heirloom in the form of Cloud’s iconic Buster Sword and plenty of themed Legend skins.

However, some fans are confused over Wraith’s Tifa Lockhart-inspired skin, with many players saying the design isn’t overly consistent with the female protagonists’ new or old looks.

Apex Legends fans confused over FF7 Rebirth Wraith skin design

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit sparked a discussion among the community after one fan pointed out that Wraith’s FF7 Rebirth skin looks like a mix of Vincent and Tifa.

“Why is Wraith skin a mix of these two,” the OP asked and provided an image to prove their point. The image shows renders for Tifa and Vincent from FF7 Rebirth, along with concept designs for Wraith based on each character.

The final product does seem to pull in elements from both characters—especially Vincent’s red scarf and cape.

Some fans wished the final Wraith skin design would have been solely based on Vincent. “The full black version looks so unbelievably good why didn’t they just use him and not Tifa,” said one player.

Others were confused as to why the team would take “artistic liberties” with the skin with a fully sanctioned collaboration. “I’m just confused they skirted the lines on the anime skins (Octane Luffy, etc) because of legal issues now they have the complete rights but they want to add artistic liberties to it why?”

Others guessed a one-to-one parallel of Tifa would be too risque. “The first one is probably too revealing for Apex standards,” another said.

However, one player pointed out the most likely reason for the final look. “To keep a consistent silhouette. Wraith has a scarf on her default skin, so good practice is to have some form of scarf/high collar on her skins for consistency sake,” they noted.

While Wraith’s crossover skin certainly takes more elements from Tifa’s design, it seems not every player is a fan of the added Respawn-flare in the final version.