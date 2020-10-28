All Trident vehicle locations on Apex Legends Olympus map - Dexerto

Apex Legends players will be able to jump into the new Season 7 Olympus map on November 4, but that’s not all, there’s also Trident vehicles dotted around the new battle grounds.

The game’s developers Respawn Entertainment showcased the biggest sneak peek of the season update on October 27, where they revealed a brand new launch trailer. A big part of that promotional video was obviously the new legend, Horizon.

However, the vehicle she was speeding around in will also be a big talking point. After all, it’s the first time they have been added to the Apex Games, following in the footsteps of other battle royale games. The likes of PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Warzone have all added cars to some degree.

Now, it’s Apex’s turn and every Trident location appears to have been revealed.

Where to find Trident vehicles in Apex Legends

On the day the trailer was released, Apex Legends leaker Biast12 revealed a full map overview of Olympus – which will soon appear on our screens, and we’ll be pinging things all over the place.

Speaking of pings, one of the thing your team will want to locate fast is the new Trident vehicle. There won’t be a shortage of these, either, with 11 different spawn points seemingly outlined in the leaked image. Next to each of them is a diamond emblem.

As you can see below, they are located at the following POIs. However, it’s not yet known if the Trident will spawn in all of these locations every game, or if there will be a rotation of spawns each match.

Trident spawn locations

Docks

Power Grid

Rift

Gardens

Grow Towers

Orbital Cannon (x3)

Bonsai Plaza

Hydroponics

Elysium

How do the new vehicles work?

Based on the Apex Legends Season 7 trailer, we can see that they are going to be fast turning, speedy machines.

Presumably, we will be able to enter and exit them very easily – with just a click of a button – and it looks like there’s enough room inside them for an entire squad.

Who will be driving in your team? Well, you don’t have long to pick a captain. On November 4, they will be right at the wheel in yet another huge, and free, update.