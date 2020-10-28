 All Trident vehicle locations on Apex Legends Olympus map - Dexerto
Apex Legends

All Trident vehicle locations on Apex Legends Olympus map

Published: 28/Oct/2020

by David Purcell
Apex Legends trident vehicle locations


Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends players will be able to jump into the new Season 7 Olympus map on November 4, but that’s not all, there’s also Trident vehicles dotted around the new battle grounds. 

The game’s developers Respawn Entertainment showcased the biggest sneak peek of the season update on October 27, where they revealed a brand new launch trailer. A big part of that promotional video was obviously the new legend, Horizon.

However, the vehicle she was speeding around in will also be a big talking point. After all, it’s the first time they have been added to the Apex Games, following in the footsteps of other battle royale games. The likes of PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Warzone have all added cars to some degree.

Now, it’s Apex’s turn and every Trident location appears to have been revealed.

Olympus map apex legends

Here’s the Apex Legends Olympus map.

Where to find Trident vehicles in Apex Legends

On the day the trailer was released, Apex Legends leaker Biast12 revealed a full map overview of Olympus – which will soon appear on our screens, and we’ll be pinging things all over the place.

Speaking of pings, one of the thing your team will want to locate fast is the new Trident vehicle. There won’t be a shortage of these, either, with 11 different spawn points seemingly outlined in the leaked image. Next to each of them is a diamond emblem.

As you can see below, they are located at the following POIs. However, it’s not yet known if the Trident will spawn in all of these locations every game, or if there will be a rotation of spawns each match.

Trident spawn locations

  • Docks
  • Power Grid
  • Rift
  • Gardens
  • Grow Towers
  • Orbital Cannon (x3)
  • Bonsai Plaza
  • Hydroponics
  • Elysium

How do the new vehicles work?

Apex Olympus vehicles

Here’s one of the Trident vehicles you can find on the Olympus map.

Based on the Apex Legends Season 7 trailer, we can see that they are going to be fast turning, speedy machines.

Presumably, we will be able to enter and exit them very easily – with just a click of a button – and it looks like there’s enough room inside them for an entire squad.

Who will be driving in your team? Well, you don’t have long to pick a captain. On November 4, they will be right at the wheel in yet another huge, and free, update.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 Updated: 27/Oct/2020

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header


BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm