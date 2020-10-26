Apex Legends

Bizarre Apex Legends bug is teleporting players across the map

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:07

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends players have run into a huge issue where they are teleported across the map if they’re knocked after trying to use a Replicator. 

With Apex Legends Season 7 on the horizon, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale are looking forward to what the next big update will bring – including a new legend, a potential new map, as well as changes to the current legends and weapon pool. 

However, in the meantime, they’re still running around King’s Canyon and World’s Edge, trying to rack up wins and pick up the last few bits of the Season 6 battle pass. 

Yet, some players have been hit with an unusual problem that is teleporting them back to a Replicator if they’re knocked down during a firefight. 

Respawn/EA
Replicators are used to craft items in Apex Legends.

The unusual issue was flagged by Reddit user i7estrox, who showed that it all stemmed from them trying to use a Replicator. One side of the crafting machine was inaccessible, but they were fine to use the others.

As they progressed on in their match, i7estrox engaged a team of enemies and despite getting some decent shots off, they were knocked down. However, instead of staying where they were knocked, the Redditor was sent hurtling across the map. 

They were taken right back to the side of the Replicator that was inaccessible at first, and left to lay there as their teammates continued on fighting. 

It seems likely that, given i7estrox tried to access the inaccessible side of the Replicator at first, the game registered them as still using it for some reason, even though they’d moved on and that’s why they were teleported back.

Other players have confirmed that they’ve fallen victim to the same problem, so Respawn might have to get their skates on and get the issue ironed out for Season 7 – unless they have already. But, we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.

Apex Legends

Cocky Apex Legends cheater banned after streaming hacks on Twitch

Published: 25/Oct/2020 23:38

by Theo Salaun
Respawn Entertainment

Twitch

An Apex Legends hacker, ‘Loide90,’ has been exposed and swiftly banned after brashly streaming on Twitch, face cam and all, with obvious wall hacks enabled.

It’s one thing to feel emboldened enough to infuriate opponents and risk bans by hacking in a video game. It’s entirely another beast of brazen confidence to stream those hacks live on Twitch to over 700 viewers while casually hanging out with your face cam turned on.

As it turns out, an Apex Legends streamer, Loide90, boasts such levels of unabashed self-assuredness. During an October 25 stream, he was exposed for nonchalantly using wallhacks during a fairly busy broadcast.

And no, these were not Bloodhound’s brand of temporary superior visibility, restricted by cooldowns and location, as Loide90 could simply see vibrant, red enemy silhouettes through walls permanently. Since the exposure, he has apparently been banned on both Twitch and in the popular battle royale from Respawn Entertainment.

With numerous people taking to Twitter to call out Loide90’s untoward behavior, other streamers even got in on the action. One peer, by the name of ‘noobkingsmith,’ was watching the hacker live, granting viewers a chance to clip the cheats from someone else’s channel and thereby ensuring the clip wouldn’t be so easily deleted.

Clipped by ‘VixTrilogy’ and shared on Twitter with Respawn tagged directly, it was actually another tweet that appears to have gotten the developers’ attention and led to the eventual ban. 

After ‘Jonny,’ a professional player for SoaR, posted a clip showing how he died to the hacker, Respawn Producer Josh Medina responded confirming the cheater had been banned and that it wasn’t his first transgression.

Numerous others had tagged Medina and the dev followed up by letting the community know what a Twitch search for Loide90’s account also confirms: the account is banned. 

“I told him this would happen before banning one of his alts.” As Medina explains, he apparently had tried to broach the subject with Loide before and, with his warnings unheralded, was once again forced to ban the brash cheater.

It appears that the hacker’s Twitch account has been banned and, although it has yet to be confirmed, one has to imagine that his EA account for Apex Legends has also been purged.

