Bizarre Apex Legends bug is teleporting players across the map

Apex Legends players have run into a huge issue where they are teleported across the map if they’re knocked after trying to use a Replicator.

With Apex Legends Season 7 on the horizon, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale are looking forward to what the next big update will bring – including a new legend, a potential new map, as well as changes to the current legends and weapon pool.

However, in the meantime, they’re still running around King’s Canyon and World’s Edge, trying to rack up wins and pick up the last few bits of the Season 6 battle pass.

Yet, some players have been hit with an unusual problem that is teleporting them back to a Replicator if they’re knocked down during a firefight.

The unusual issue was flagged by Reddit user i7estrox, who showed that it all stemmed from them trying to use a Replicator. One side of the crafting machine was inaccessible, but they were fine to use the others.

As they progressed on in their match, i7estrox engaged a team of enemies and despite getting some decent shots off, they were knocked down. However, instead of staying where they were knocked, the Redditor was sent hurtling across the map.

They were taken right back to the side of the Replicator that was inaccessible at first, and left to lay there as their teammates continued on fighting.

Advertisement

It seems likely that, given i7estrox tried to access the inaccessible side of the Replicator at first, the game registered them as still using it for some reason, even though they’d moved on and that’s why they were teleported back.

Other players have confirmed that they’ve fallen victim to the same problem, so Respawn might have to get their skates on and get the issue ironed out for Season 7 – unless they have already. But, we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.