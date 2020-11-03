Apex Legends Season 7 makes changes to Evo Armor and Ring damage - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 is set to make some big changes, including an increase in the amount of damage needed to evolve Evo Armor and a decrease in the amount of Ring Damage players will take.

Apex Legends Season 7 is around the corner, and in addition to introducing plenty of new content, it’s going to make some incredible changes.

However, it also includes two important changes that haven’t been getting the attention they deserve. Specifically, Evo Armor requirements have been increased, and Ring Damage has been reduced.

It doesn’t sound like much, especially compared to new maps, weapons, vehicles, buffs, and nerfs. But these two changes will impact the course of the game. If you want to know about them in more detail, we’ve got you covered.

Evo Armor Requirements Increased

Evo Armor has been a hot topic among players and fans since it was added to the game. It’s already undergone a series of changes, and it was expected to cop another nerf in Apex Legends Season 7. Now, the latest patch notes have confirmed those rumors were true.

Respawn wanted to reduce the number of players equipped with Red Evo Armor in the late-game. To make that possible, they’ve increased the damage requirements and made it a little harder to evolve.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the changes at each level.

Level 0 -> 1 : 100 damage (from 50)

Level 1 -> 2 : 150 damage (from 125)

Level 2 -> 3 : 300 damage (from 250)

Level 3 -> 4 : 750 damage (from 500)

In Apex Legends Season 7, it will take twice as much damage to evolve Evo Armor from Level 0 to Level 1. The damage requirement of the middle levels has only been slightly increased. However, it will take a whopping 250 additional damage to evolve it from Level 3 to Level 4.

Ring Damage Reduced

Players have wanted a Ring Damage reduction for quite some time. Respawn has finally responded, and although the changes seem subtle based on numbers, they’re bound to have an enormous impact in-game.

Read more: Apex Legends players are freaking out over Kings Canyon tree

Here’s a quick summary of the changes, including the ring number and the percent of your health pool that will be damaged per tick.

Ring 1: 2% per tick (same)

Ring 2: 3% per tick (from 5%)

Ring 3: 5% per tick (from 10%)

Ring 4: 10% per tick (from 20%)

Ring 5: 10% per tick (from 20%)

Ring 6: 15% per tick (from 25%)

Ring 7: 15% per tick (from 25%)

The damage reduction in each ring will impact the game in their own way.

However, damage reduction in later stages will probably have the most impact. Players caught in the second ring will have more time to pop syringes as well, which could encourage a different play-style in the early-game.

In the end, these two changes might get buried beneath the impressive list of others, but they will arguably be more influential in the long run.

Read more: How to have perfect accuracy on jump pads in Apex Legends

Of course, there’s always a chance these changes might not sit too well with the player base. However, Respawn has been very responsive to feedback. They will likely iron out any issues and concerns as time goes on.

Apex Legends Season 7 officially goes live on Wednesday, November 4.