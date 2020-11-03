 Apex Legends Season 7 makes changes to Evo Armor and Ring damage - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 makes changes to Evo Armor and Ring damage

Published: 3/Nov/2020 6:27 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 9:08

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Season 7 Emo Armor Ring Damage
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is set to make some big changes, including an increase in the amount of damage needed to evolve Evo Armor and a decrease in the amount of Ring Damage players will take.

Apex Legends Season 7 is around the corner, and in addition to introducing plenty of new content, it’s going to make some incredible changes.

However, it also includes two important changes that haven’t been getting the attention they deserve. Specifically, Evo Armor requirements have been increased, and Ring Damage has been reduced.

It doesn’t sound like much, especially compared to new maps, weapons, vehicles, buffs, and nerfs. But these two changes will impact the course of the game. If you want to know about them in more detail, we’ve got you covered. 

Apex Legends Season 7 Emo Armor Ring Damage
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 will introduce some new content, including a new legend.

Evo Armor Requirements Increased

Evo Armor has been a hot topic among players and fans since it was added to the game. It’s already undergone a series of changes, and it was expected to cop another nerf in Apex Legends Season 7. Now, the latest patch notes have confirmed those rumors were true.

Respawn wanted to reduce the number of players equipped with Red Evo Armor in the late-game. To make that possible, they’ve increased the damage requirements and made it a little harder to evolve.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the changes at each level. 

  • Level 0 -> 1 : 100 damage (from 50)
  • Level 1 -> 2 : 150 damage (from 125)
  • Level 2 -> 3 : 300 damage (from 250)
  • Level 3 -> 4 : 750 damage (from 500)

In Apex Legends Season 7, it will take twice as much damage to evolve Evo Armor from Level 0 to Level 1. The damage requirement of the middle levels has only been slightly increased. However, it will take a whopping 250 additional damage to evolve it from Level 3 to Level 4.

Apex Legends Season 7 Emo Armor Ring Damage
Respawn Entertainment
Evo Armor has been a part of Apex Legends for quite some time now, but it’s set to cop a slight nerf.

Ring Damage Reduced

Players have wanted a Ring Damage reduction for quite some time. Respawn has finally responded, and although the changes seem subtle based on numbers, they’re bound to have an enormous impact in-game.

Here’s a quick summary of the changes, including the ring number and the percent of your health pool that will be damaged per tick.

  • Ring 1: 2% per tick (same)
  • Ring 2: 3% per tick (from 5%)
  • Ring 3: 5% per tick (from 10%)
  • Ring 4: 10% per tick (from 20%)
  • Ring 5: 10% per tick (from 20%)
  • Ring 6: 15% per tick (from 25%)
  • Ring 7: 15% per tick (from 25%)

The damage reduction in each ring will impact the game in their own way.

However, damage reduction in later stages will probably have the most impact. Players caught in the second ring will have more time to pop syringes as well, which could encourage a different play-style in the early-game.

Apex Legends Season 7 Emo Armor Ring Damage
Respawn Entertainment
The Ring shrinks throughout the game, and anyone outside of it will take constant damage.

In the end, these two changes might get buried beneath the impressive list of others, but they will arguably be more influential in the long run.

Of course, there’s always a chance these changes might not sit too well with the player base. However, Respawn has been very responsive to feedback. They will likely iron out any issues and concerns as time goes on.

Apex Legends Season 7 officially goes live on Wednesday, November 4.

Apex Legends

Pathfinder rework: Apex Legends grapple & hitbox changes explained

Published: 3/Nov/2020 4:32

by Isaac McIntyre
Pathfinder standing in front of Apex Legends Season 7 logo.
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 Pathfinder

Respawn has finally handed Pathfinder long-awaited buffs and changes in the Apex Legends Season 7 update, targeting the Forward Scout’s grappling hook and hitbox ⁠— here’s what it all means for the popular Legend.

Pathfinder has been in an interesting place over the last few seasons, flipping between the leading Legend in the game, to a mid-tier pick at best.

After taking control on top of the Apex Legends meta, Respawn bumped the Forward Scout’s power down slightly in patch 6.0 by dramatically hiking up his grappling hook cooldown.

The Season 6 nerf ⁠— which boosted the grapple cooldown all the way up to 35 seconds per use ⁠— saw Pathfinder dip drastically in both win and play rates across Apex’s last season.

In response, Respawn has dropped two new Pathfinder changes.

Here’s what the Apex Legends Season 7 update means for Pathfinder, how it may bring the Forward Scout back into the meta, and what plans Respawn has for the loveable robot just in case he still struggles heading into ‘Ascension.’

Pathfinder flying across screen with grapple hook.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex’s loveable robot could be flying back to the top of the meta with these changes.

Pathfinder grapple buff: what it means

Pathfinder has been handed a number of small buffs for his iconic Grappling Hook ability in the Season 7 update. These include a five-second drop in the cooldown ⁠— now 30 seconds, down from 35 seconds ⁠— as well as an earlier “endpoint.”

Apex Legends players using the grapple will no longer need to hit the ground in order to have the hook “finish”. The hook’s end range has also been increased to 500 units/second.

“In 6.1, we shipped a very conservative version of this Pathfinder change,” the Respawn devs said in the ‘Ascension’ patch notes. “This didn’t meaningfully affect his win rate… we will now ship a much more aggressive version of the changelist.”

This time around, this grappling hook buff should help Pathfinder a lot. The “aggressive” tweaks to both cooldown numbers, and ability end range will give all Forward Scouts one huge bump in combat power, and overall maneuverability.

Respawn also wanted to make sure Pathfinder players “weren’t punished for chaining grappling hooks perfectly into other movement mechanics,” which should be the end result of these Nov. 4 balance changes for the happy simulacrum.

EA.
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder got two major changes in the Apex Legends Season 7 update.

Pathfinder hitbox rework: what it means

The grappling hook changes are a straight buff, but Pathfinder is also getting what could be considered a nerf too; his hitbox will be bulked up slightly in the Season 7 update coming on Nov. 3.

The reason this is a nerf for the Forward Scout is because Respawn has decided to keep the “Low Profile” status on him too. That means he’ll get hit more often ⁠— because of the bigger hitbox ⁠— but still take 20% more damage for his size.

Before and after comparison of Pathfinder’s hitboxes.
Respawn Entertainment
Here is a before and after comparison of Pathfinder’s hitboxes:

Respawn may ‘inject more power’ soon

Respawn’s aim, they explained, is to manage Pathfinder’s overall power. If he can be killed quicker, they can begin to inject more power back into his already strong ability kit.

“As you can see, there’s a lot of negative space around his arms and legs. We’re hoping that by making it easier to hit Pathfinder we can bring his winrate under control [and can then] put meaningful power into his kit,” the devs wrote.

“Even with these increased hitboxes, Pathfinder will still be considerably harder to hit than most other characters in the game. 

“If this change does make a difference in terms of his win rate we will drop Low Profile; but we really didn’t want to take it off him this patch only to have to put it back next patch when it turns out his win rate spiked.”

This is all good news for Pathfinder mains!
Respawn Entertainment
This is all good news for Pathfinder mains!

Last time Respawn handed out small buffs for Pathfinder, his win rate ticked up by just a single percent. This time, it looks like they’ve gone a little harder on the boosts; expect the loveable Apex Legends robot to return to the meta in Season 7.

Pathfinder is far from the only Legend buffed or nerfed this patch too. Loba, Rampart, Wattson, Mirage, Caustic, and Bangalore all got tweaks, while Apex speedster Octane was handed a monster boost to his ‘Swift Mend’ healing passive.

Season 7 is also adding a new Legend, gravity-controlling Horizon, and taking the battle royale to its third map, Olympus. Read all the ‘Ascension’ patch notes here.