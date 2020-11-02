 Apex Legends players are freaking out over another Kings Canyon tree - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are freaking out over another Kings Canyon tree

Published: 2/Nov/2020 1:35

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends Tree debate
Respawn Entertainment

Believe it or not, Apex Legends players are once again freaking out over nothing more than an in-game tree, one that some are swearing just recently appeared out of nowhere ahead of this week’s Season 7 update.

Play any battle royale game like Apex for an extended period of time and you’ll come to know the maps pretty well, which is why any changes often immediately stand out when they do happen.

This is especially true on King’s Canyon, which has seen changes since the game came out, but has stayed somewhat the same in unchanged parts that survived since then.

However, on November 1, a massive debate started on the Apex Legends subreddit over whether or not a single tree, located between Market and Bunker, was recently added to the game, or had been there forever.

I fkn swear this tree wasn’t here before from apexlegends

Of course, as often happens in these kinds of debates, players quickly broke up into two opposing camps: one that is sure the tree just recently appeared, and the other that “just knows” it’s been there from the start.

“I’ve seen it many times,” one user assured us. “I’ve used it for cover.” While on the other side of things someone replied with “it definitely was not.”

Still, others argued that the tree has always been there, but was updated recently to add more green leaves to it, which makes it stand out and be more noticeable.

If you want to check out the random tree in question, you can find it at the buildings located in the valley between the Bunker and Market POIs.

Once you examine the tree for yourself, you can join the conversation as well, as we wait for the start of Season 7. Have to pass the time somehow, right?

Mysterious Tree Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
This is the rough location of the mysterious tree that bored Apex players are debating.

Whether or not the mysterious foliage was always there or if this is a case of it becoming more visible remains unknown, as Respawn doesn’t usually list minor cosmetic changes made to completely random trees scattered around Apex’s maps.

Believe it or not, however, this isn’t even the first time debate around Kings Canyon trees has flared up. Back in September, players were split on whether or not to remove one tree, though this was in a completely different spot.

Speaking of Apex Legends maps, the new Olympus arena will be arriving along with the start of Season 7, and it’s sure to have a whole forest of trees, bushes, and other shrubberies for players to dissect well into the future too.

Cosplay

Apex Legends cosplayer creates flawless Lifeline and Respawn loved it

Published: 1/Nov/2020 16:06

by Georgina Smith
Apex Legends Liftetime next to cosplayer Ninjayla
Twitter: Ninjayla / Respawn

Lifeline

A talented cosplayer has brought back her recreation of Lifeline from Apex Legends, doing such a good job that developers Respawn even jumped in to send praise for her take on the medic character.

Apex Legends has proven to be a huge source of inspiration for many cosplayers, with their fantastically diverse range of Legends it’s hard to resist wanting to recreate the detailed designs. There’s also an array of in-game skins that can be used for inspiration.

True to her name, Lifeline is a medic responsible for keeping her team up and running, using her healing abilities to restore health and ensure her allies’ chance at victory. Lifeline’s style is both cute and functional, meaning she’s been a popular choice for cosplayers.

One cosplayer that gave recreating Lifeline’s look a try was Ninjayla, and it’s safe to say that she’s done an insanely good job of putting together a look that could have been pulled right out of the screen.

Respawn Entertainment
Lifeline is one of Apex’s most popular picks.

Ninjayala actually donned this look in 2019 as well, but with Halloween arriving, it was the perfect time to bring it back.

Her copper red hair is almost exactly the same color as Lifeline’s, with the glossy locks pulled into two large buns on either side of her head. Pushing back her hair is an exact replica of her blue and white headband, as well as a neck scarf tied around her neck.

Her white bardot top is overlaid with a thick black harness that gives a functional yet equally stylish edge, along with a medical bloodpack bag clipped to one side.

Ninjayla did a crazy good job of recreating the popular medic, and Apex Legends’ developers at Respawn seemed to agree, replying to her cosplay post with a series of clapping emojis to applaud her for her outstanding costume skills.

This cosplayer didn’t stop at pictures, however, and even went live on Twitch dressed as Lifeline to play a bit of the game, much to the delight of her viewers who loved the cosplay too.

Ninjayla’s fantastic post has now garnered over 10,000 likes on Twitter, just going to show how amazingly accurate her costume skills are.