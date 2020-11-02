 First look at Octane's healing buff in Apex Legends Season 7 - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

First look at Octane’s healing buff in Apex Legends Season 7

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:22

by David Purcell
octane season 7 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Octane is getting what appears to be a huge healing buff in Apex Legends Season 7, meaning the first time mains of The Adrenaline Junkie jump into the new Olympus map they’re going to have a new-found advantage. 

The character returns to his home planet in the new update, Psamathe, where the new map will be based. Upon his return will be a significant difference to the way he operates, healing faster than he ever has done before.

What this means is unclear in terms of shifts in the meta, but new footage of the Season 7 update in action shows things are looking up for the speedster.

We can certainly expect more of that patented speed, too, as his quicker recovery time from stims will only tempt his mains to sprint even more.

POI on Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is moving to a whole new world in Season 7, Olympus, and it looks like there’s a welcome home treat for Octane.

Apex Legends Season 7 buff for Octane explained

On November 2, the embargo for early access content of Apex Legends Season 7 lifted – meaning creators and media outlets can finally show off new features. This might be classed as spoilers to some, but something to look forward to for others.

In a YouTube post from WiloGTX, a number of things were discussed. Previously confirmed changes to the loot pool and POI walkthroughs, but most notably – possibly above all else – was the speed of Octane’s HP recovery.

It has been doubled, according to the official patch notes, and Octane will now heal at 1.0 hp per second.

Segment starts at 11 minutes below. 

New Octane buff explained

The doubled recovery will make a huge difference not only to those using Octane, who will be protected much better after going down, but also make it more difficult for enemies to take him down. Just hiding for a moment mid-gunfight will allow Octane to recover pretty promptly.

Not to mention how much faster his stim recovery will be, meaning you can run around just as fast as you could previously, though more often.

Again, it’s unclear how this will impact the Apex Games and whether or not he will become part of the meta for legends picks. We’ll just have to wait and see. Season 7 comes out on November 4, so there’s not much time left to wait.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 to bring major crafting changes

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:21

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends players using a replicator
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

The Apex Legends Season 7 update is set to make a pretty big change to what items you can get from a Replicator through crafting.

Prior to the start of Apex Legends Season 6, players raised a collective eyebrow when Respawn Entertainment announced that they would be adding a crafting feature to the battle royale.

Many assumed that it could be like Fortnite, being able to build cover, but its not like that at all. Instead, the feature has proven to be pretty popular, and has become a key aspect in many matches given that you can get weapons and healing items. 

However, with Season 7 on the horizon, just like many other things, crafting appears to be in for a bit of a change. 

A crafting replicator in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Replicators are used to craft items in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 7 crafting changes

Now, you don’t have to worry about getting materials, that still works in the same way. The way we’re alluding to is what you’ll get from Replicators through crafting. 

With the embargo on early gameplay for Season 7 being lifted, some content creators showed that the Replicators now have Shield Batteries instead of Shield Cells inside. It also appears that they offer additional ammo than before too.

However, weapons will no longer offered. Instead, as the devs explained in their patch notes, Shield Batteries have taken their place and the high-level attachments will still be tailored towards a weapon category.

Apex Legends crafting options from Season 7 changes
Respawn/EA
The Shield Batteries are now inside replicators as items.

While some players might view crafting as worthless with there ebing no weapons available, having Shield Batteries inside could be quite the game-changer in itself. 

They can, in some situations, be a bit tougher to find, so being able to stock up on them through crafting would be something some players would enjoy. 