First look at Octane's healing buff in Apex Legends Season 7 - Dexerto

Octane is getting what appears to be a huge healing buff in Apex Legends Season 7, meaning the first time mains of The Adrenaline Junkie jump into the new Olympus map they’re going to have a new-found advantage.

The character returns to his home planet in the new update, Psamathe, where the new map will be based. Upon his return will be a significant difference to the way he operates, healing faster than he ever has done before.

What this means is unclear in terms of shifts in the meta, but new footage of the Season 7 update in action shows things are looking up for the speedster.

We can certainly expect more of that patented speed, too, as his quicker recovery time from stims will only tempt his mains to sprint even more.

Apex Legends Season 7 buff for Octane explained

On November 2, the embargo for early access content of Apex Legends Season 7 lifted – meaning creators and media outlets can finally show off new features. This might be classed as spoilers to some, but something to look forward to for others.

In a YouTube post from WiloGTX, a number of things were discussed. Previously confirmed changes to the loot pool and POI walkthroughs, but most notably – possibly above all else – was the speed of Octane’s HP recovery.

It has been doubled, according to the official patch notes, and Octane will now heal at 1.0 hp per second.

Segment starts at 11 minutes below.

The doubled recovery will make a huge difference not only to those using Octane, who will be protected much better after going down, but also make it more difficult for enemies to take him down. Just hiding for a moment mid-gunfight will allow Octane to recover pretty promptly.

Not to mention how much faster his stim recovery will be, meaning you can run around just as fast as you could previously, though more often.

Again, it’s unclear how this will impact the Apex Games and whether or not he will become part of the meta for legends picks. We’ll just have to wait and see. Season 7 comes out on November 4, so there’s not much time left to wait.