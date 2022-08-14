Apex Legends Season 14 has Titanfall 2 easter egg hiding in plain sight

Eagle-eyed Apex Legends fans have spotted a Titanfall 2 easter egg hiding in plain sight in the recently released Season 14, throwing back to one of the game’s best missions.

Apex Legends has borrowed plenty from Titanfall, remaining heavily inspired by EA and Respawn’s futuristic FPS series even three years after its original release.

Characters, weapons, and settings have all made the jump from the Titanfall series to the battle royale and, following Season 14’s implementation, fans have spotted yet another easter egg.

Titanfall 2 scientist easter egg in Apex Legends Season 14

The new season dropped on August 9 and brought many changes to the game, most notably introducing legend Vantage and increasing the storm’s lethality.

However, reputable leaker KralRindo drew attention to the easter egg shortly after it dropped, pointing out that a mysterious prisoner held behind glass is actually a scientist from the IMC.

Despite the excitement the crossover caused, Rindo explained that players shouldn’t expect anything from it and that it’s “most likely [a] reused asset”.

The Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation was formerly known as Hammond Engineering and is a faction from the Titanfall series.

The specific scientist model used is from a mission called ‘Effect and Cause’ that was featured in Titanfall 2. In the mission, protagonist Jack Cooper and BT-7274 are tasked with infiltrating an IMC research facility as they hunt for the elusive Major Anderson.

Despite the easter egg likely not leading to anything in Apex’s future, fans were still enamored by the crossover and praised Respawn for their attention to detail.

With lore so integral to Apex Legends and its diverse character pool, we’re sure to see more neat easter eggs, crossover, and Titanfall-nods in future updates.