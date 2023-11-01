Apex Legends fans love Season 19’s new Nessie Easter Egg

Apex Legends added a new Nessie Easter Egg in Season 19 and fans are loving the surprise they get at the end of the match for completing it.

Apex Legends Season 19 is here, and with it came plenty of new changes like Legend buffs, Respawn system reworks, and much more.

Storm Point also saw some big changes in Season 19, with multiple new POIs surrounding Wattson getting added to the map, like Wattson’s Pylon and the Zeus & Ceto Station.

With the new Wattson-themed additions came a brand new Nessie Easter Egg, and players are loving the special flare it brings to the end of matches.

Apex Legends players loving new Nessie Easter Egg

For those players still trying to figure out how to trigger the new Nessie Easter Egg, it can only be done on Storm Point.

Players need to head to the new Wattson’s Pylon POI, where there are various Nessie plushies scattered around the area. Like past Nessie Easter Eggs, these plushies can be picked up and carried in the inventory until the end of the match.

According to various social media posts, if you win the game while holding a Nessie plush from Storm Point, the loveable monster will photobomb your victory screen.

“Lmao how cute,” said one Reddit user, while another wondered if there was “any chance we can fill the whole screen with Nessi’s.”

However, it appears as though the Easter Egg doesn’t exclusively have to deal with winning a battle royale game. According to some fans, the Nessie plush will even appear on top of one’s death box after getting knocked out of the game.

“Got my first one last night and I forgot my and my friend had a Nessie. My favorite part is that the Nessie pops up on your death box when you die.”

Developer Respawn Entertainment has a long history of including Nessie Easter Eggs in not only Apex Legends but the Titanfall series as well. As such, it’s always a nice surprise seeing Nessie pop up in new seasons.