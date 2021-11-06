Apex Legends update 1.84 patch notes: Triple Take & EVA-8 nerfed, G7 Scout buffs

Respawn have shipped the surprise Apex Legends update 1.84 on November 5. The patch notes list out changes to the Triple Take, EVA-8 Auto, and the G7 Scout ⁠— three weapons which were adjusted in the Season 11 launch.

Apex Legends Season 11 has gotten off to an explosive start with new Legend Ash, the Storm Point map, and plenty of other changes.

However, just days after its launch, Respawn has quickly shipped out a patch to bring some of the game’s weapons in line.

The new C.A.R. SMG hasn’t been touched, but the Triple Take, EVA-8 Auto, and G7 Scout are in line for changes.

Here’s what’s coming in Apex Legends update 1.84, which went live on November 5.

What’s coming in Apex Legends update 1.84?

Triple Take and EVA-8 nerfed as Season 11 changes miss mark

Both the Triple Take and EVA-8 Auto underwent major changes in Apex Legends Season 11. The former was shifted back to ground, and was reworked back into being an Energy Marksman Rifle, while the shotgun was hit with a fire rate nerf.

Both ‘nerfs’ weren’t enough however. So, Respawn are shipping some extra nerfs to each gun in update 1.84.

The EVA-8 Auto’s damage per pellet has been reduced from 7 to 6. This means a maximum burst can now do 48 damage to the body, instead of 56. Combined with the fire rate nerf bringing the shotgun back to pre-Season 8 levels, other guns might rise in its place.

“It’s much more forgiving than the Mastiff [or Peacekeeper], and the damage differential doesn’t seem as wide as it should be when considering the others,” developer John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson said.

The Triple Take’s headshot multiplier has been dropped from 2 to 1.75 to bring it “in line with other Marksman [weapons]”.

🔹TT from 2.0 to 1.75, in line with other Marksman.

🔹EVA from 7 to 6. It's much more forgiving than Mastiff/PK, and the damage differential doesn't seem as wide as it should be when considering the others.

🔹Scout needs some extra ammo as the signature mid/long range suppressor. https://t.co/95JRZF8w8g — John Larson | JayBiebs (@RSPN_JayBiebs) November 6, 2021

G7 Scout buffed further after Care Package shift

For those disappointed by the G7 Scout’s shift into Care Packages in Apex Legends Season 11, the fan-favorite marksman rifle is getting a handy buff.

Respawn determined the 80 ammo count for the weapon was too low, almost doubling it to 140 in update 1.84. They have also increased the headshot multiplier to 2 to give it more of a Care Package gun feel.

“[The] Scout needs some extra ammo as the signature mid/long range suppressor,” JayBiebs said.

Some bug fixes were also shipped, including removing the Double Tap Trigger hop-up from crafting, and removing a kill trigger covering holes around maps.

You can find the full Apex Legends update 1.84 notes below.

Apex Legends update 1.84 patch notes

Weapon Changes

EVA-8 Auto

Pellet damage reduced from 7 to 6

G7 Scout

Ammo reserves increased from 80 to 140

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.75 to 2

Triple Take

Headshot multiplier decreased from 2 to 1.75

Bug fixes