Apex Legends fans are convinced Horizon’s heirloom is an adult toy

Apex Legends players have noticed that Horizon’s new heirloom vaguely resembles something a bit risque, and fans are going wild over it.

For those who may have missed it, Apex Legends’s Horizon has finally received her heirloom through the Dressed to Kill Collection event, starting on June 20, 2023.

Her heirloom is called the Gravity Maw, and looks like a wand with a spiky black hole on the end of it. During the event, if players unlock all 24 cosmetics they can get their hands on Horizon’s heirloom.

However, Apex Legends fans are more interested in the actual design of the Gravity Maw, as some have pointed out that the heirloom looks an adult toy in their eyes.

Apex Legends compare Horizon heirloom to certain adult toy

Twitch streamer and former NRG pro player LuluLuvely quote retweeted Respawn Entertainment’s Gravity Maw heirloom reveal, and pointed out the spicy design.

“I already have this heirloom in my bedside table but mine doesn’t have those cool little spikes,” the Twitch streamer said, making a not-so-sublte nod to a certain type of adult toy.

Lulu’s tweet gained nearly 30,000 likes in just two days, with hundreds of Apex fans flooding the replies to laugh at the outrageous comparison. And, while some people disagreed with her, many couldn’t deny the striking resemblance.

“Glad I’m not the only one,” replied SoaR content creator Lex, while another Apex player claimed that this heirloom was “for the girls.”

Following Lulu’s tweet exploding on social media, other fans started to come to the same conclusion and pointed the heirlooms design in some… not-so-subtle ways.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether Respawn Entertainment will alter the design of Horizon’s Gravity Maw, though it’s popularity amongst the Apex Legends community is undeniable. Here’s to hoping her heirloom isn’t too distracting in-game.