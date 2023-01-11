Apex Legends leak suggests Wraith Heirloom recolor & update is coming

An Apex Legends leak has suggested that recolors for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom may finally be arriving in the Outlands.

In total, there are now 16 Heirlooms in Apex Legends with the latest one arriving for Seer with the Spellbound Collection event.

While the majority of characters on the roster now have their very own mythic cosmetic, it all started with Wraith and her iconic Kunai.

Although the knife doesn’t include the incredible animations and countless interactions that the new Heirlooms feature, a new leak is guaranteed to reignite interest in the Kunai.

After nonstop requests, it appears Respawn is finally considering Heirloom recolors, and Wraith appears to be first in line.

Respawn Entertainment Wraith was the first Legend in Apex to receive an Heirloom.

Leak indicates Wraith Heirloom recolor could be coming

According to reliable Apex Legends leaker SomeoneWhoLeaks, a line of code in the files has suggested that Respawn is planning to add a Kunai recolor.

Listed as “Wraith_kunai_rt01_smear” and “Wraith_kunai_purple_smear”, the dataminer believes that this could mean there’s a “possibility” that a recolor is on the cards,

While this hasn’t been officially announced by Respawn, the backend shows that they’ve at least considered the idea or are still in the design process.

While this news garnered excitement from Wraith mains, a lot of players are hoping that the recolor arrives with an “update to her current outdated Heirloom” as “she needs more inspect animations”.

In response, SWL revealed that for now this is only a “texture” and there are no hints of an overhaul in the files just yet.

However, it’s possible Respawn consider this in the future as it’s been such a heavily requested feature over the years.