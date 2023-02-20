Ash to get next Heirloom in Apex Legends according to leak

A reliable Apex Legends leaker has revealed that Ash will be receiving the next Heirloom in an upcoming Collection Event.

While gameplay will always be the most important part of Apex Legends, cosmetics follow closely behind for a lot of players who love collecting all of the skins.

However, there’s one item that’s prized more than any of the cosmetics in-game and that’s the mythic-tier Heirlooms.

These extremely rare collectibles come with unique animations designed specifically for the Legend that owns them, so when a new one is released with a Collection Event, it’s safe to say the community gets excited.

Well, according to a reliable leaker, Ash will be the next Legend to receive an Heirloom in Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment Ash has a 3.1% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 16.

Ash Heirloom arriving in upcoming Collection Event

While the Imperial Guard Collection Event will be bringing the Wraith Kunai recolor to the Outlands on March 7 according to leaks, a lot of players were wondering who would receive the next Heirloom after that update.

Well, reliable leaker KralRindo has revealed that Ash will be the next candidate for a brand-new Heirloom.

While we don’t know the design for the mythic-tier item just yet, the code suggests that the Incisive Instigator will finally be getting an Heirloom.

As for its release date, it’s impossible to know but it’s likely to arrive in Season 16 after the Imperial Guard Collection Event that concludes on March 21.

While this news has got the community excited, it’s also been disappointing for some who expected Horizon to be next in line for an Heirloom.

However, Respawn has made it clear that they do not stick to the release order of Legends when it comes to designing Heirlooms.