 Looks like Respawn is finally working on an 'Arena' playlist for Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Apex Legends leaks reveal ‘Arena’ game mode finally on the way

Published: 15/Oct/2020 2:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn could finally be adding a new “Arena” game mode to Apex Legends as soon as Season 7, according to new datamined code added to the backend of the battle royale’s main menu in the recent Aftermarket update.

The datamined code in question details a new “Arena” mode, accessible through the Apex Legends main menu. These code strings, shared by Shrugtal on Oct. 13, seem to be linked to the battle royale’s playlist UI (user interface) in the loading lobby.

“Code was added with the 6.1 patch to support UI slots on the “Play” Menu for a new “Arena” mode,” Shrugtal confirmed.

Right now, the string for “arenas_mode” is set to “false,” suggesting at some point in the future that option will be flicked on. There’s also an “if(DEV)” string in there too; meaning playtesters may already have their hands on the new mode.

The question we’re left with in regards to the “Arena” mode is; what is it?

Shrugtal seems to offer up a few answers, which we here at Dexerto are inclined to agree with. If Apex Legends really is adding a ‘Team Deathmatch’ style playlist, it won’t be exactly like the Titanfall 2 playlists of old, we can assume.

Instead, it may be some variant of the new Flashpoint limited-time mode which debuted in the Aftermarket update.

Shrugtal theorized⁠—and we should mention these were just suggestions, not more leaks⁠—it could be a “smaller squads mode”. It may also have some “Flashpoint-style healing” thrown into the “Arena” mix as well, to replace respawn stations.

Respawn Entertainment
The new Apex Legends ‘Flashpoint’ mode could be a precursor to the “Arena” playlist.

Skulltown to return in “Arena” playlist?

If Apex Legends really is adding an “Arena” playlist in the next few seasons, the battle royale is going to, of course, need some smaller maps to host the game mode on.

One perfect option is Skulltown, which the developers have admitted they do want to bring back in one form or another. The tight street area would be perfect for a fast-paced, smaller squads-focused Arena game mode, if Respawn went that way.

Other good areas from across Kings Canyon and World’s Edge include Capitol City, which was destroyed in Season 4, or Apex’s ever-popular Sorting Factory. Slum Lakes, Market, The Train Yard, and more are also solid options for smaller maps.

Respawn Entertainment
Skull Town would make a perfect “Arena” map in Apex Legends.

Considering this leak is only a small main menu UI update, however, there’s no clues to what the potential “Arena” game mode may actually look like. Right now, we’ll have to wait and see!

As for when it could be released, that’s got a big question mark slapped on it, for now. It’s still in testing, so Season 7 is the earliest it could arrive. Season 8 may even be a more realistic prediction though, considering development time.

For now, sit tight Apex Legends fans; an “Arena” mode is finally on the way!

Apex Legends cosplayer drops jaws as a pistol-wielding Loba

Published: 15/Oct/2020 1:07

by Theo Salaun
loba aquarelled apex legends cosplay
Instagram, @aquarelled / Respawn Entertainment

A stylish, flirtatious, luxury thief, Loba Andrade is obviously one of cosplayers’ favorite Apex Legends characters. A fact easily justified by Diana Aleshina, who recreated the chic cat burglar’s look.

At nine years old, Loba saw her parents get murdered by a shadowy, spooky hitman. That led to her needing to fend for herself, pickpocketing a way toward luxury and, eventually, toward entry into Apex Legends as a “High Society Thief.”

Clothed in a sophisticated, all-white ensemble, with touches of gold bracelets and fingerless gloves, the fashion-forward character rocks braided red locks as comfortably as she wields her pistol and staff. 

Unsurprisingly, the entire aesthetic, down to splashes of red makeup surrounding her eyes, has been a hit with cosplayers. And Aleshina, who goes by ‘aquarelled’ on Instagram, has put her own spin on the look, while maintaining the essentials.

While some of the pieces of clothing or props might not be identical to Loba’s in-game gear, the overall sentiment rings strongly through. A white, low-cut tank top replaces the Legend’s low-cut, modified corset. An unzipped leather jacket replaces Loba’s feathered, miniature jacket. And a simple black choker replaces the luxury thief’s golden choker.

But she’s got got red eye makeup, a vibrant red braid, and appears very, very ready to make use of her brandished pistol and staff.

And although visibly obvious, aquarelled reaffirms that she shares a certain kinship with the Legend by quoting Loba in her caption: “‘I know what I like…and I know how to get it.’ It’s absolutely my character.”

Outside of cosplay, Aleshina appears less hell-bent on revenge as Loba, but equally multifaceted in her interests. Her Instagram bio maintains that she is a permanent artist, a singer, a comics girl, an anime lover, and a “bootybuilder.”

While one can’t be sure that Loba has ever had time for comics or anime, a number of those other preoccupations most certainly fit her character and, as such, it is no surprise that Aleshina had such a comfortable time recreating her look. 

As of yet, there has been no word on if the cosplayer will bring her talents to some of Loba’s unique legendary skins. But one can assume that if she sees a look that she likes, she will get it.