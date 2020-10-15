Respawn could finally be adding a new “Arena” game mode to Apex Legends as soon as Season 7, according to new datamined code added to the backend of the battle royale’s main menu in the recent Aftermarket update.

The datamined code in question details a new “Arena” mode, accessible through the Apex Legends main menu. These code strings, shared by Shrugtal on Oct. 13, seem to be linked to the battle royale’s playlist UI (user interface) in the loading lobby.

Advertisement

“Code was added with the 6.1 patch to support UI slots on the “Play” Menu for a new “Arena” mode,” Shrugtal confirmed.

Right now, the string for “arenas_mode” is set to “false,” suggesting at some point in the future that option will be flicked on. There’s also an “if(DEV)” string in there too; meaning playtesters may already have their hands on the new mode.

Advertisement

Code was added with the 6.1 patch to support UI slots on the "Play" menu for a new "Arena" mode. Wondering if they're planning to transfer the Flashpoint-style healing into a smaller arena-sized squads mode. Would greatly help warming up and training for Apex. pic.twitter.com/K02xMcdKSu — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 12, 2020

The question we’re left with in regards to the “Arena” mode is; what is it?

Shrugtal seems to offer up a few answers, which we here at Dexerto are inclined to agree with. If Apex Legends really is adding a ‘Team Deathmatch’ style playlist, it won’t be exactly like the Titanfall 2 playlists of old, we can assume.

Instead, it may be some variant of the new Flashpoint limited-time mode which debuted in the Aftermarket update.

Advertisement

Read more: Horizon officially revealed in new Season 7 teasers

Shrugtal theorized⁠—and we should mention these were just suggestions, not more leaks⁠—it could be a “smaller squads mode”. It may also have some “Flashpoint-style healing” thrown into the “Arena” mix as well, to replace respawn stations.

Skulltown to return in “Arena” playlist?

If Apex Legends really is adding an “Arena” playlist in the next few seasons, the battle royale is going to, of course, need some smaller maps to host the game mode on.

One perfect option is Skulltown, which the developers have admitted they do want to bring back in one form or another. The tight street area would be perfect for a fast-paced, smaller squads-focused Arena game mode, if Respawn went that way.

Advertisement

Other good areas from across Kings Canyon and World’s Edge include Capitol City, which was destroyed in Season 4, or Apex’s ever-popular Sorting Factory. Slum Lakes, Market, The Train Yard, and more are also solid options for smaller maps.

Considering this leak is only a small main menu UI update, however, there’s no clues to what the potential “Arena” game mode may actually look like. Right now, we’ll have to wait and see!

Advertisement

Read more: Insane CGI Apex Legends video brings Bloodhound to life

As for when it could be released, that’s got a big question mark slapped on it, for now. It’s still in testing, so Season 7 is the earliest it could arrive. Season 8 may even be a more realistic prediction though, considering development time.

For now, sit tight Apex Legends fans; an “Arena” mode is finally on the way!