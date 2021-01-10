Logo
Apex Legends devs respond to broken Mirage “buff” not working

Published: 10/Jan/2021 12:44 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 12:45

by Joe Craven
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Mirage

A Season 7 buff to Apex Legends’ Mirage, that was meant to fix an issue with his decoys’ footsteps not making noise, appears to have failed. The developers over at Respawn are looking into it. 

Mirage mains rejoiced back in early January, as Respawn confirmed that a Fight Night Event bug fix would actually make the Holographic Trickster’s abilities stronger.

Mirage has the ability to spawn identical decoys to try and ‘bamboozle’ and ambush engaged enemies. However, his decoys do not make any footstep noise, making them easier to pick out as fakes.

Most players thought this was intentional but, in the Fight Night patch notes, Respawn said they had ‘fixed an issue’ with Mirage’s decoys not making footstep noise.

mirage in apex legends
Respawn/EA
Mirage’s changes dropped on January 5, but Respawn are now investigating.

They confirmed it as a bug fix back in the Fight Night Event patch notes. The fix was released when the update dropped on January 5 – but it’s now clear that it is not working as intended.

One Apex Legends player reached out to Jason McCord, Design Director at Respawn working on the battle royale, saying: “I was wondering if Mirage finally got that “bug fix” with his decoys making footsteps sounds. I’ve not heard any decoys making footsteps since the updated, even playing as Mirage.”

In response, McCord simply responded: “I’m checking. Thanks for bringing it up.” Despite being touted as a bug fix, many players were keen to see the change added to Apex Legends given the fact that it would constitute a buff for the fast-talking legend.

The changes – when fixed and working as was originally intended – will add another layer of distraction to his arsenal. Enemies will no longer be able to hear footsteps and identify the real Mirage. Footstep audio could indicate a decoy or the real character.

Given the response from Respawn’s Design Director, we can hopefully look forward to another update on this issue soon.

Horizon voice actor nails Apex Legends cosplay as her own character

Published: 9/Jan/2021 15:53

by Joe Craven
Horizon next to Elle Newlands with Apex logo
Respawn/IG: ElleNewlandsgram

horizon

Elle Newlands, the voice actor of Season 7’s legend Horizon, has shared an incredible cosplay of the Scottish Gravitational Manipulator she voices in Apex Legends. That’s right, she cosplayed herself. 

In the Apex Legends community, it has become common for fans and players to share their creations, whether it be artwork, legend concepts or cosplays. The latter take a lot of time, effort and skill to do well – thanks mainly to the incredible character design on display.

Horizon, an out-spoken Scottish Gravitational Manipulator, was added with the inception of Apex Legends’ seventh season, back on November 4. She brought a new level of verticality to the Olympus map, thanks to her manipulation of physics.

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is a Gravitational Manipulator hailing from Scotland.

Mains of the Scottish legend (and probably those who have played alongside her) will also have grown accustomed to her regularly vocalizing about her own intelligence. Now, Elle Newlands – the voice actor behind her “I’m a bloody genius!” – has shared an awesome cosplay of her own legend.

“Time for experimentation, evaluation and a wee cuppa tea,” she captioned the post. “When the Cosplayee becomes Cosplayer, it’s been a long year this week…”

The attached cosplay is simple and effective. Newlands has got the voluminous ginger hair down to a tee, and there’s some large goggles resting atop the stylish hairdo. She also threw in a trademark pen – although she did reveal that the ‘pen’ was indeed a toothbrush.

When fans suggested that she’s so convincing as Horizon she may as well play her, Newlands replied: “I’m slowly just becoming her. She has a way more exciting life.”

Her cosplay was also appreciated by some Respawn colleagues, with designer Jason McCord and animator Moy Parra throwing praise the way of the voice actor.

We can look forward to seeing voice actor Chris Edgerly somehow transform himself into Pathfinder for our entertainment in the near future.