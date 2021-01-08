Logo
All Apex Legends bugs being investigated after Fight Night update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 1:59

by Andrew Amos
Pathfinder punching Lifeline in Apex Legends
Respawn

With the Fight Night update now live, Respawn are back at work trying to iron out all the new bugs and glitches that have weaseled their way into Apex Legends. Most of them are chat and audio issues, but some are affecting gameplay.

Fight Night has taken Apex Legends players by storm. The latest update introduced the Pathfinder town takeover with old fashioned fisty-cuffs duels, a new Airdrop Escalation Takeover LTM, and the usual event skins.

However, there’s also been some pesky bugs working their way into the game. Obviously it’s hard to avoid squashing all of them in a live-service game. Respawn are working hard on doing just that, though.

Gibraltar standing over enemy in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment is proving to be a problem, blocking out gunfire sounds for players trapped in it.

They’ve shared a list of their biggest problems after the Fight Night update, and some of them do have a drastic impact on the game. You may have even experienced it yourself.

The biggest of them all is a bug with Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment ultimate. While it generally causes chaos, there’s even more right now, with the ultimate silencing basically all gunfire sounds.

This is important to dodge receiving fire, so losing sound can be the difference between winning and losing. They’re still investigating the bug, with no ETA on a fix yet.

Wattson players using the Haute Drop skin may have noticed a visual glitch while using the 1x Holo scope too. The player’s view model can become obscured, making it harder to see. This is also being worked on.

Finally, players aren’t abiding by Pathfinder’s rules and bringing guns to a fist-fight in his Town Takeover. Respawn are looking at fixing that for their next update.

Wattson Haute Drop skin in Apex Legends
Respawn
Wattson’s new Haute Drop skin is impacting players’ ability to ADS.

The other issues are primarily to do with communication. From lobby audio issues on crossplay, to game freezes and buggy chats, they’re small things that can add up ⁠— especially when a game comes down to the wire.

This list provided by Respawn is only a small insight into the bugs, glitches, and exploits they’re tackling. There are likely dozens, if not hundreds, more on their radar. However, you can expect most of these to be fixed by the next update.

Apex Legends bug list post-7.2 update

  • Gibraltar’s ult seems to cause lack of gunfire sounds
  • Players cannot hear each other in lobbies while connect via crossplay
  • Apex Legends is freezing and locking up for some users after 7.2 update
  • Increased instances of “internal server error” messages after 7.2 update
  • Players are sometimes able to bring weapons into the Fight Night Town Takeover
  • “Steam Only” Game crashes when clicking on friends list
  • Some Steam users unable to see text chat
  • Wattson “Haute Drop” skin has 1P view issues with 1x holo scope with certain weapons
  • Rampart Event Skin (Gold Standard) has discolored teeth
Who is Fuse in Apex Legends? Potential Season 8 Legend abilities leaked

Published: 7/Jan/2021 13:57

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends explosion character fuse
Respawn Entertainment

As with each season of Apex Legends, a new character is set to be introduced to the roster in Season 8, but who will it be? There are a handful of unreleased Legends that have been rumored for a long time now, and all signs point to one of them: Fuse.

Season 8 of Apex Legends is expected to drop around the 2-year anniversary of the game’s launch, back in February 2019. In early February 2021, the eighth season will arrive – a year on from when Revenant joined the Apex Games in Season 4.

The next Legend will have a lot of expectations to live up to, as the most recent new Legend, Horizon, released in the strongest state of any post-launch character.

Whether this new recruit will instantly become part of the meta remains to be seen, but their leaked abilities might give us some indication. Here’s everything we know about the rumored Season 8 Legend, Fuse.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon instantly became part of the meta in Season 7.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

Nothing has been confirmed by Respawn, yet, and likely won’t be until we get much closer to the release of the new Season. But, we can expect some teasers to start appearing on the map throughout January, as they’ve done for previous Legends.

However, if you don’t mind the surprise being spoiled, data miners have been digging through the game files to uncover new content added in the Fight Night update, which gives us an indication of the new character and their abilities.

This new Legend is called Fuse (in the game files at least), and the name ties into their leaked abilities.

What are Fuse’s abilities?

Leakers have found various files in-game that indicate Fuse’s abilities will be focused on explosives. The official names of these abilities could change, but this is what we know currently.

  • Tactical: Projectile Grenade
  • Ultimate: Firebomb

Sound files for the abilities were also found and leaked by Biast12.

Interestingly, these abilities seem to line up with a Legend concept that was first posted back in May 2019 on Reddit – with the name of the concept also called ‘Fuse’.

This concept by a fan was also called an ‘explosives expert’, so it seems possible that Respawn could have taken inspiration from this character idea. This is what the concept looked like (note this is a fan-made concept – not the official Fuse Legend).

Fuse concept in Apex Legends
Reddit: u/designty
This fan-made concept for a Legend called Fuse was very popular back in 2019.

It must be reiterated that nothing is confirmed yet. After all, Respawn previously tricked everyone with the release of Forge – who was then killed and replaced by Revenant. This was actually a deliberate ploy to throw off the data miners.

However, the last three Legends have all been correctly leaked ahead of their release, so we can put some faith in these files being accurate. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Other Season 8 leaks have revealed an Anniversary Collection Event is planned, which will bring back recolors of some of the best Legend skins.