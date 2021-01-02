All Apex Legends buffs and nerfs coming in Fight Night event

Apex Legends’ Fight Night event update is set to go live on January 5, bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics, a Town Takeover for Pathfinder, a new heirloom, and other changes as well, including Legends buffs and nerfs.

After months of speculation and leaks, Respawn Entertainment finally confirmed that the Fight Night Collection event, which is centered on Pathfinder, will go live on Tuesday, January 5.

The event will be like previous collection events where you will be able to get new skins, cosmetics, a long-awaited heirloom for Gibraltar, and enjoy a new limited-mode, Airdrop Escalation.

Though some of these changes will be temporary, there will also be a few longer-lasting changes to two of the Legends, as Respawn looks to finally give Rampart a long-awaited boost.

Rampart

Kicking things off with Rampart, she’ll get an ever so slight buff in the Fight Night update, thanks to a change to the cooldown on her Amped Cover.

Instead of waiting 30 seconds for the tactical ability to recharge, Rampart mains will only have to wait 20 seconds instead. Though, it will take around three seconds for you to actually place a piece of Amped Cover.

There are no other true buffs for the defensive legend, but, Respawn has also addressed two bugs that have been hampering her – including one where players’ screens changed upon using the Sheila mini-gun.

Caustic

The other legend to receive a notable change in the Fight Night event update is Caustic. And just like Rampart, the change centers around a cooldown.

Instead of waiting 25 seconds to use his Nox Gas Trap, the charge cooldown has been altered, and will now take 20 seconds. Again, nothing else has changed, so it’ll still be the Caustic that players have perfected.

This is a controversial change, but Respawn says that looking at their data, Caustic is still not exactly where they want him to be, and so are still giving him a bit more power.

Weapons: Hemlok, Mastiff, Prowler

In terms of changes to weapons, the Hemlok, Mastiff, and Prowler are also being altered too – with the first two receiving nerfs and the Prowler receiving an ever so slight buff.

The Prowler’s buff isn’t to its damage or range, but rather reserve bullets, as that will be increased to 210 from 175.

As for the Hemlok, it will see its damage nerfed from 22 to 20.

The Mastiff’s pellet spread will be altered for the third and fourth shots – bringing the range down from 10 degrees to 7.5.

As mentioned before, there will also be a set of bug changes too, aimed at rooting out problems with each legend.

These changes will be focused on Bangalore, Bloodhound, Crypto, Mirage, Loba, Horizon, Revenant, Rampart, and Revenant, and you check out the full patch notes here.