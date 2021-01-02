Logo
Apex Legends

All Apex Legends buffs and nerfs coming in Fight Night event

Published: 2/Jan/2021 11:52

by Connor Bennett
Caustic in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

apex legends fight night

Apex Legends’ Fight Night event update is set to go live on January 5, bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics, a Town Takeover for Pathfinder, a new heirloom, and other changes as well, including Legends buffs and nerfs.

After months of speculation and leaks, Respawn Entertainment finally confirmed that the Fight Night Collection event, which is centered on Pathfinder, will go live on Tuesday, January 5.

The event will be like previous collection events where you will be able to get new skins, cosmetics, a long-awaited heirloom for Gibraltar, and enjoy a new limited-mode, Airdrop Escalation. 

Though some of these changes will be temporary, there will also be a few longer-lasting changes to two of the Legends, as Respawn looks to finally give Rampart a long-awaited boost.

Rampart

Kicking things off with Rampart, she’ll get an ever so slight buff in the Fight Night update, thanks to a change to the cooldown on her Amped Cover.

Instead of waiting 30 seconds for the tactical ability to recharge, Rampart mains will only have to wait 20 seconds instead. Though, it will take around three seconds for you to actually place a piece of Amped Cover. 

There are no other true buffs for the defensive legend, but, Respawn has also addressed two bugs that have been hampering her – including one where players’ screens changed upon using the Sheila mini-gun.

Rampart in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Rampart will finally see some changes in Apex Legends.

Caustic

The other legend to receive a notable change in the Fight Night event update is Caustic. And just like Rampart, the change centers around a cooldown.

Instead of waiting 25 seconds to use his Nox Gas Trap, the charge cooldown has been altered, and will now take 20 seconds. Again, nothing else has changed, so it’ll still be the Caustic that players have perfected. 

This is a controversial change, but Respawn says that looking at their data, Caustic is still not exactly where they want him to be, and so are still giving him a bit more power.

Respawn Entertainment
Caustic’s gas traps will be changed in the new update.

Weapons: Hemlok, Mastiff, Prowler

In terms of changes to weapons, the Hemlok, Mastiff, and Prowler are also being altered too – with the first two receiving nerfs and the Prowler receiving an ever so slight buff.

The Prowler’s buff isn’t to its damage or range, but rather reserve bullets, as that will be increased to 210 from 175.

As for the Hemlok, it will see its damage nerfed from 22 to 20.

The Mastiff’s pellet spread will be altered for the third and fourth shots – bringing the range down from 10 degrees to 7.5. 

As mentioned before, there will also be a set of bug changes too, aimed at rooting out problems with each legend.

These changes will be focused on Bangalore, Bloodhound, Crypto, Mirage, Loba, Horizon, Revenant, Rampart, and Revenant, and you check out the full patch notes here.

Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends Fight Night collection event? Release date, heirlooms, LTM

Published: 2/Jan/2021 2:41 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 2:43

by Connor Bennett
Respawn Entertainment

Share

apex legends fight night

Fight Night will be the next Collection Event in Apex Legends, with a new Town Takeover themed around Pathfinder, new skins, and even a new LTM. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event. 

Ever since the first one back in Season 1, Collection and themed events have become a big thing in Apex Legends as fans look forward to the new content added between seasons.

In these Collection Events, Respawn Entertainment releases a whole batch of new skins, challenges, and daily objectives — with limited-time modes sometimes playing a part as well as new Town Takeover locations.

As for Apex Legends Season 7, the Fight Night collection event has now been officially announced, so let’s have a look at exactly what’s in store for players during the event.

Fight Night collection event release date

After weeks of speculation, rumors and hints being dropped, it has now been confirmed that the Fight Night collection event will launch on January 5 at 8pm PT (11pm ET/7am GMT), with a number of buffs, nerfs and changes coming with the update too.

With the announcement of Fight Night, we found out about all the new cosmetics, LTMs and balancing changes, among other things, arriving in Apex — so let’s take a look at those.

Apex Legends Fight Night skins & cosmetics

In terms of new skins, the trailer showed a few of these off, and it’s been revealed that the Fight Night Collection Event brings another set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics to Apex Legends, to a large selection of our favorite characters.

All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Event Apex Packs for the duration of the event.

Each Event Pack will come with one event item and two non-event items at the following drop rates:

  • Event Items: 50% Event Epic, 50% Event Legendary
  • Non-Event Items: 70% Rare, 20% Epic, 10% Legendary

Additionally, if you collect all 24 items, you will receive this glorious Gibraltar heirloom.

New Airdrop Escalation Takeover LTM

With this update, Respawn are giving us the Airdrop Escalation Takeover, with which they say they are “testing out a new approach to LTMs.”

Instead of launching a separate playlist, Airdrop Escalation LTM will be a “takeover” of the normal Apex game mode: classic battle royale but with way more supply drops dotted across the map, letting you loot up quicker than ever before.

Each supply drop contains a fully-kitted weapon of different tiers, depending on the round. For example, Round one’s drops feature level two kitted weapons while Round four’s drops include red armor and crate weapons.

Pathfinder Town Takeover

Apex Legends pathfinder town takeover
Respawn Entertainment
The Pathfinder Town Takeover launches for the Fight Night collection event.

Pathinder becomes the latest Legend to orchestrate a Town Takeover in the Apex Games. In this Takeover, entering the ring will prevent any player from using their weapons and any of their abilities. That means you’ve got just one weapon at your disposal: your fists.

And you won’t have to worry about outside interference, either, as players won’t be able to throw projectiles or shoot at you while you’re in the ring, so if you get caught in there you should be safe — at least, for a while.

New rewards from Loot MRVNs

After having been previously decommissioned, MRVNs will now reward players who interact with them in Olympus, producing tiered loot equal to what is shown on their screens. Here’s how to tell what to expect from them:

  • White sad face = Common level 1 loot
  • Neutral blue face = Rare level 2 loot
  • Pleased purple face = Epic level 3 loot
  • Very Happy yellow face = Legendary Level 4 loot

If you shoot a MRVN after collecting your loot, they may drop their arm for you to store in their inventory, and taking this to another MRVN with the missing piece could earn you an extra reward, too. It’s not  yet clear exactly how this will work, or what the rewards will be, during the collection event.

Legend and weapon buffs & nerfs

apex legends fight night
Respawn Entertainment
Some Legends and weapons will be a little different when the Jan 5 update drops…

Finally, Respawn revealed that there would be a number of balancing and quality of life changes in their January 5 patch notes. The main ones players will want to take note of, though, are the nerfs and buffs coming to various legends and weapons.

Caustic and Rampart, for example, are both having their abilities buffed, while the controversial Hemlok assault rifle, as well as the Mastiff shotgun, will be receiving nerfs to better bring them in line with other weapons.

So, that’s just about everything you can expect coming to Apex Legends for the Fight Night collection event, so get ready for some big changes and to get grinding for that Gibby heirloom!