Apex Legends dev mocks players “triggered” by Loba’s age

Apex Legends developer Moy Parra has mocked players of Respawn’s battle royale who are “triggered” by Loba’s age – as Legend ages come into focus ahead of Season 16.

Apex Legends Season 16, formally known as ‘Revelry’, is set to constitute a major shake up to the Titanfall-inspired battle royale.

Among other things, it will reclassify every Legend in the game into five classes, each of which will bring a brand new Perk. It will also bring the brand new burst-fire Nemesis assault rifle and a series of Legend balancing changes.

One of the smaller changes has been to the ages of all Legends – with each getting roughly a year or two older with Season 16.

Article continues after ad

One of the Legends to be aged was Loba, who is now 36 years old.

Rather bizarrely, that fact seems to have upset some of the player base, with Respawn dev Moy Parra responding to mock their “disappointment” on February 10.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Lead Animator said: “People are expressing their 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 to find out that Loba is 36… what a 𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗿𝗱 thing to get triggered by.”

In short, a number of players expressed their disappointment at how old the Translocating Thief has turned out to be.

It’s a strange thing to get upset by but, with Apex Legends devs recently saying they want the game to last two decades, we could yet be treated to a Loba in her 50s further down the line.

Article continues after ad

Barring any delays, Season 16 of Apex Legends will drop on February 14.