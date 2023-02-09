Respawn want Apex Legends to still be popular in 20 years

Respawn Entertainment have doubled down on their commitment to Apex Legends, stating that they want the game to still be played and supported in two decades’ time.

Despite its undeniable popularity, there has been concern for Apex Legends’ future recently.

The news that Apex Legends Mobile will be shut down in May 2023, paired with EA’s cancellation of a spin-off Titanfall Legends game, has generated some consternation among a player base who think the BR could be next.

However, that doesn’t seem to be concerning Respawn, who have pledged to continue supporting Apex Legends for the foreseeable future.

Ahead of Season 16, the developers have even expressed their desire to keep supporting the game for the next twenty years.

Respawn hope Apex Legends will be around for 20 years

Game Director Steve Ferreira and Senior Design Director Evan Nikolich both pointed to the longevity of games like CS:GO and League of Legends, suggesting Apex can fit into the same category of live service titles.

They reiterated that it will not be replaced by a sequel and will instead benefit from frequent and consistent updates to keep it fresh.

Specifically, they pledged to a “philosophy of evolving the game” and to “keep building on the core game”.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends could still be going in 2039, if the devs get their way.

Season 16 will not bring a new Legend for the first time in the title’s history. Instead, it will overhaul the meta and freshen the game up for new players and veterans.

This is something Respawn pledged to continue, saying: “We’re not going to be precious about anything along the way, in other words, everything is on the table.”

It’s a big ‘if’ right now as to whether Apex Legends is still going strong in 2039 but, if the devs have their way, it just might be.