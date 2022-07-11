How old are the Legends in Apex Legends? Character ages and history

Sourav Banik . 50 minutes ago

They fight in a deadly bloodsport and have incredible abilities, but have you ever wondered the age of Apex Legends characters? If you want to know how old the Legends are, from oldest to youngest, we’ve got you covered.

Like many other FPS titles, Apex Legends has a storyline and lore that players can follow to become more invested in the characters and game. With this lore in mind, you might be surprised at the age of some of the Legends.

While many Legends are still in their youthful years, some are much older than you probably expect. Here’s how old all the characters are, from Rampart to Maggie.

Contents

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends features a wide variety of characters.

How many characters are present in Apex Legends?

Now in Season 13 of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment has released a total of 21 legends to choose from.

As we mentioned earlier, some of these legends are quite old while others are much younger.

How old are Apex Legends characters?

Here’s a complete rundown of all the legends in the increasing order of their ages:

Legend name Age Rampart 21 Crypto 22 Wattson 22 Lifeline 24 Octane 24 Seer 26 Gibraltar 30 Mirage 30 Valkyrie 30 Wraith 32 Loba 34 Bangalore 38 Newcastle 40 Caustic 49 Fuse 54 Mad Maggie 55 Pathfinder 76 Ash 121 (46 as human & 75 as simulacrum) Horizon 125 (37 earth + 88 in space) Revenant 357 (44 as human & 313 as simulacrum) Bloodhound Unknown

We will update the table with new information as soon as the developers bring new legends for you to enjoy. So, you can check back when new Legends are added.

Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound’s age is unknown in Apex Legends.

Who is the youngest Apex Legends character?

As of Season 13, Ramya “Rampart” Parekh is the youngest character in Apex Legends at only 21. Her Amped Shields can be an excellent cover if you’re trying to engage in combat in the open.

She also has the ability to bring out a minigun “Shiela” as her ultimate and can increase magazine size by 15% while decreasing reload time by 25%.

Who is the oldest Apex Legends character?

Out of all the legends in the game, Revenant is the oldest at 357. Over three centuries old now, he used to be the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had, when he was known as Kaleb Cross.

His abilities to climb up buildings and protection from death are unique, aiding him to outplay enemies.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the ages of all the different legends present in Apex Legends. If you want to know more about the game, make sure to explore our other Apex Legends and Apex Legends Mobile content:

Apex Legends player count in 2022 | Apex Legends crossplay guide | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | Apex Legends FPS guide | Apex Legends tier list | How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends | Apex Legends pick rates | How to change reticle colors | What is tap strafing in Apex? | How to see how many Apex packs you’ve opened | How to play Apex Legends Mobile on PC | What Legends are in Apex Legends Mobile?