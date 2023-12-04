Apex Legends devs address new engine & audio upgrade rumors ahead of Season 20

Respawn Entertainment have responded to a rumor that they could move Apex Legends onto a new engine, complete with audio upgrades in the near future. However, it’s not great news.

As the battle royale market has grown into a genuine behemoth in the gaming world, games have taken different strides to try and stay ahead of their rivals.

Not only have Fortnite and Warzone both gone deep with popular culture crossovers, but they’ve also updated themselves with no engines and mechanics. Epic Games’ battle royale recently threw things back to how it felt in the first place with Season OG, but it still incorporated some of the fresher changes that have helped propel it to new heights.

In the case of Apex Legends, it hasn’t swapped over to a new engine and still runs off the original one that it launched with back in 2019.

Apex Legends devs shut down talk of new engine being in the works

Now that things like cross-progression are finally being added, there have been whispers in the community that Respawn may forego a new map in a future season so that they can focus on a health update, which would include a new engine.

However, the developers aren’t quite sure where that rumor has come from. “We have no plans to move to a new engine at this time,” one of the battle royale devs said in a recent AMA over on the competitive Apex subreddit.

“Changing to a new engine is a massive undertaking that would ultimately pull critical resources from supporting the live game.”

While many were disappointed with the answer, many said they would still “hold on hope” for changes given that they didn’t shut down the idea of the current engine being upgraded.

It remains to be seen if anything like that would happen in the near future, but we wouldn’t put money on it either way.