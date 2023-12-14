Warzone devs fix finally fix audio issues in Dec 14 update

Warzone devs fix finally fix audio issues in Dec 14 updateActivision
Warzone is finally getting the audio fixes that fans have been clamoring for.
Ever since the newest season of the game launched last week, players have been complaining about the audio in the game.
From footsteps being an inconsistent volume to gunshots not coming from the proper direction, fans have felt the game’s competitive side has been hindered.
Now, Activision has released a big update to the game, including fixes to these problems.
Warzone’s audio problems are resolved
The update, released on December 14th, has brought a ton of changes to the game, including Modern Warfare 3. These range from UI adjustments to gun balancing.
These issues have been a sore spot for the community, and there was mounting frustration over the lack of fixes coming.
The developers spoke to this delay in the blog post, saying: “When making changes such as this, there’s a complex variables we need to meticulously look at and consider.”
It is clear that they have an extensive process with these things, but it hasn’t exactly assuaged every member of the community.
On CharlieINTEL’s post about the fix, one user commented, saying: “how have they not realised how to make it work at this point when it’s been nearly 4 years.”
Not every fan is going to be pleased, no matter when a fix or change is released, but there are plenty of fans who will see this as a good thing.
There’s still plenty more to do with the game, as Warzone fans have other issues they’ve been vocal about.