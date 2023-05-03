Apex Legends players praise devs for transparent look into audio issue investigation

The Apex Legends community expressed their appreciation for developer Respawn Entertainment’s transparent look into the recent audio issue investigation.

Apex Legends fans have been vocal about their frustration surrounding the audio issues present throughout Season 16, with many pro players claiming they were worse than ever.

Thankfully, Respawn took the time to communicate with the playerbase and launched an update meant to fix “major audio and VFX drops” ahead of the launch of Season 17.

Now, the developer has posted a full deep-dive into the audio investigation, and players have praised the developer’s candor and communication in regard to the whole process.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends fans praise Respawn’s transparent audio post

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit from Respawn’s Community rep, RSPN_Thieamy, went into detail about the investigation surrounding Season 16’s audio issues.

The post was split into four sections: Discovery & Investigation, Narrowing Focus, Cause and Effect, and Fix Deployed. Each category went in-depth into a phase of the process the developer took to address audio issues and how the recent fix came to be.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In short, Respawn eventually found that the massive bug was all caused by “a single line of code” attributed to the Nemesis, which was the new Energy weapon introduced in Season 16. The devs addressed this line of code and sent out the fix on April 26, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this fix is not the be-all-end-all of the investigation, as the final section notes that “This may not address all FX concerns, but everything with this particular beast of a bug is looking good again!” Players interested in the nitty-gritty details surrounding this update should definitely give the post a read, as it’s quite informative.

The Apex Legends community seemed to think so, too, with the post being met with tons of praise from fans. “Dam*, we wanted communication, and we got it. Thanks for the update, we appreciate it,” said one player.

Article continues after ad

Others were impressed the team was actually able to pinpoint the single line of code that was causing the problems. “Thanks for the write-up and props for figuring it out. I’m sure the developers were excited to squash this bug.”

Hopefully, Respawn continues to have an open and honest line of communication with fans should major problems with the battle royale arise in future updates.