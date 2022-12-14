Apex Legends Dec 14 update fixes PS5 crashes & gifting system: patch notes

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Respawn Entertainment released a minor Apex Legends update addressing crash issues and problems with the new gifting system.

Apex Legends Season 15 is in full swing, but community members are already shifting their attention to what’s next. ImperialHal revealed he “can’t wait” for Season 16 after playtesting the new content with pro players.

Leaks hint at a previously uncovered weapon, and huge legend reworks are coming to Season 16 as well, further building up anticipation.

The excitement comes at a pivotal time for Apex Legends, as community members grew frustrated with the game’s direction. Players launched “Operation Fresh New Different” amid massive Season 15 complaints.

Respawn responded by releasing consistent updates, including the latest one, making several bug fixes.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends December 14 update makes several bug fixes.

The Apex Legends developers tweeted, “we just pushed an Apex patch that includes several fixes.”

Respawn didn’t share every fix, but the developers fixed a crash affecting PS5 players when they are in a lobby and a logic error players experienced while gifting.

The Season 15 Update introduced Gifting, coming at the perfect time for the holiday season. Players can use the feature to send up to five gifts per day to their friends. Currently, users can only send items that are in the Apex Store, excluding items they previously had.

We will provide an update if the developers release a full patch notes list for the update.