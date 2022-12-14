ImperialHal “can’t wait” for Apex Legends Season 16 after pro players play test

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Apex Legends pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed that he “can’t wait” for Season 16 after playtesting the upcoming content.

Now the Wintertide Collection Event has passed in Apex Legends, the community has its eyes firmly set on Season 16.

The major update is scheduled to arrive in early to mid-February and players have already begun speculating on what Respawn has planned.

While the devs have hinted at major balance changes and leaks have indicated a class overhaul could be on the cards, nothing has been confirmed.

However, after playtesting the Season 16 content, ImperialHal has revealed that he “can’t wait” for the update, and for someone whose usually very skeptical about the dev’s decisions, this was a reaction his fans didn’t expect.

Respawn Entertainment Season 16 of Apex Legends is scheduled to arrive in February.

ImperialHal is excited for Apex Legends Season 16

During a recent stream, ImperialHal revealed to his viewers that he’d been given the chance to play test Season 16 early.

After getting his hands on the new content, Hal said he “can’t wait” for the major update, with the pro even having to stop and remark “oh my god” at the thought of it.

For someone who is rarely excited about new content or the direction of the game, this was a reaction none of his viewers were expecting.

Season 16 must have really impressed Hal, which suggests Respawn has something massive planned for February.

Unfortunately, Hal didn’t hint at any of the features or content coming with Season 16 in the stream and only briefly touched on the topic.

However, as always, the devs are likely to tease some of their changes on Twitter and dataminers are always hard at work trawling through the files.