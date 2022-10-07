Apex Legends datamine reveals secret Titanfall weapon added in Collection Event

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered that a powerful Titanfall weapon was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event.

Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and while the major update added Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and of course the massive level cap increase, the community now has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.

Although there are a lot of rumors circulating about the next major update, including the potential arrival of a Moon map, a lot of players are still holding out hope for a new weapon.

With the last gun arriving back in Season 11 with the CAR SMG, Apex fans are keen to see another one added to the loot pool.

Well, a reliable dataminer has discovered that Respawn added an iconic Titanfall weapon to the files in the recent Collection Event, and it’s an “anti-Titan launcher”.

Respawn Entertainment The Archer is a rocket launcher from Titalfall.

Archer rocket launcher added to Apex Legends game files

Reliable Apex Legends YouTuber and dataminer KralRindo has discovered that Titanfall’s Archer rocket launcher was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event.

This “anti-Titan” weapon is capable of dealing massive damage to targets and would be a force to be reckoned with in the battle royale.

It’s worth noting that although it’s been found in the files, there are no stats for the gun so it’s impossible to know what Respawn has planned.

Not only that, it’s possible the launcher will never arrive in-game, but it’s certainly interesting that they’ve added it to the files so close to Season 15.

While a rocket launcher would be incredibly fun to use against opponents from long-range, it would be difficult to balance damage-wise.

Not only that, they’d potentially have to design new attachments and hop-ups for the Archer, unless it appeared as a Care Package gun, which is certainly an option.

Either way, the Archer is now in the files, and that means there’s a possibility another Titanfall weapon will be arriving in the Outlands at some point in the future.