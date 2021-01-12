Apex Legends leak reveals TDM-style mode played on Kings Canyon - Dexerto

A fresh Apex Legends leak has shed more light on details about a team deathmatch style game mode coming to the battle royale, and it looks like it could be pretty fun.

Across the different Apex Legends seasons, Respawn Entertainment have pumped out a number of unique limited-time modes – including a third-person mode, a night time map, and even an all-gold weapons mode.

As well as those that have actually appeared in-game, a number of others have been leaked, and never actually arrived.

The most notable of these is a team deathmatch style mode. Initial details were leaked back when the game launched in 2019. However, in October of 2020, an ‘arena’ tag was found in the game’s files, and now, a new leak has shed even more light on details about what the mode will entail.

Again, the information comes from reliable Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal, who posted the follow-up leak back in October as well.

“Arena triggers found in latest King’s Canyon map file. 3v3 TDM-style mode, teams spawn on A and B in Gibby bubble. 4 different loadouts,” the leaker tweeted on January 11. “One airdrop in center, one medical supply bin spawn at the side. 3 Ring stages. Many different “arenas” in different King’s Canyon areas.”

The leaker also provided a rough sketch of what the mode could look like, based on the details that had been uncovered. If the real thing is anything like that, it seems this would be a frantic mode.

Shrugtal also noted that there at least seven different ‘arenas’ as it stands. Though, things could change based on testing and nothing is final as of now.

Other arenas (which I'll put in a later video) are Capacitor

Rig

Broken Relay

Gauntlet

Cascades(??)

Repulsor

Even though we’ve got some pretty juicy details on the mode, there’s nothing confirmed about when it could go live in Apex.

Season 7 only has a few weeks left, and we’ve already had a few limited-time modes there. So, it could be the case that this mode is being left for Season 8 – the game’s second anniversary season. We’ll just have to wait and see.