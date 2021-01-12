 Apex Legends leak reveals TDM-style mode played on Kings Canyon - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals TDM-style mode played on Kings Canyon

Published: 12/Jan/2021 10:07

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends trio of character standing side by side
Respawn/EA

Share

A fresh Apex Legends leak has shed more light on details about a team deathmatch style game mode coming to the battle royale, and it looks like it could be pretty fun.

Across the different Apex Legends seasons, Respawn Entertainment have pumped out a number of unique limited-time modes – including a third-person mode, a night time map, and even an all-gold weapons mode. 

As well as those that have actually appeared in-game, a number of others have been leaked, and never actually arrived.

The most notable of these is a team deathmatch style mode. Initial details were leaked back when the game launched in 2019. However, in October of 2020, an ‘arena’ tag was found in the game’s files, and now, a new leak has shed even more light on details about what the mode will entail.

Respawn Entertainment
Skull Town would make a perfect “Arena” map in Apex Legends.

Again, the information comes from reliable Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal, who posted the follow-up leak back in October as well.

“Arena triggers found in latest King’s Canyon map file. 3v3 TDM-style mode, teams spawn on A and B in Gibby bubble. 4 different loadouts,” the leaker tweeted on January 11. “One airdrop in center, one medical supply bin spawn at the side. 3 Ring stages. Many different “arenas” in different King’s Canyon areas.”

The leaker also provided a rough sketch of what the mode could look like, based on the details that had been uncovered. If the real thing is anything like that, it seems this would be a frantic mode. 

Shrugtal also noted that there at least seven different ‘arenas’ as it stands. Though, things could change based on testing and nothing is final as of now. 

Even though we’ve got some pretty juicy details on the mode, there’s nothing confirmed about when it could go live in Apex.

Season 7 only has a few weeks left, and we’ve already had a few limited-time modes there. So, it could be the case that this mode is being left for Season 8 – the game’s second anniversary season. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players create super Wraith portal using Trident on Olympus

Published: 11/Jan/2021 17:39

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Ever wondered how far you can travel using Wraith’s Dimensional Rift? Well, a group of Apex Legends players may have created the longest portal at 1300 yards in total.

Wraith has remained one of the most popular characters in Apex Legends since the game’s release back in 2019. Her kit is incredibly fun to use and she’s an extremely powerful Legend in the right player’s hands, so it’s no surprise she’s still a favorite among fans.

Her Ultimate, Dimensional Rift, is one of the most unique abilities in the game. It allows her to create a portal from one location to another and provide a rotation tool for her squad.

Of course, you could use this ability effectively to help yourself win matches, or you could grab some of your friends and attempt to create the longest portal ever made. Luckily for us, Reddit user JTTYUS chose the latter of those options.

Respawn Entertainment
Wraith has one of the highest playrates out of all of the Legends in Apex.

The longest Wraith portal ever created in Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing one of the longest Wraith portals ever created has gone viral. At the time of writing, the post has an unbelievable 19,800 upvotes and over 250 comments.

The incredible video shows a group of players using a Trident vehicle and Revenant’s Ultimate to create a super portal.

For starters, the player picks up Revenant’s Death Totem, and then the whole squad jumps into the Trident. They then utilize the Trident supply bin trick that launches the vehicle through the air and across the map.

Once they’ve landed, the Wraith simply activates her Dimensional Rift just before the Death Totem effect returns her to her previous location. This is what creates the across-map portal that their whole squad can use. Unfortunately, they’re ambushed before they can use the rift properly but nonetheless, it’s an amazing trick.

1300 yards super wraith portal from r/apexlegends

It’s obvious Respawn hasn’t programmed the Ultimate to operate at that long of a distance. You can see this when they enter the super portal and the normal rift animation is bugged.

Either way, their experiment made for an absolutely amazing clip and, as far as we know, stands as the longest Wraith portal to ever be created in-game. If that isn’t an achievement, we don’t know what is.