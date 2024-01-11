Apex Legends: All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Materia Hop-Ups explained

The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event brought the RPG’s Materia to the battle royale. Here’s a breakdown of what each Materia does and what weapons can equip them.

Apex Legends’ Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event is well underway, and it brings plenty of elements from the iconic RPG to the battle royale.

Alongside themed Legend skins, players can wield the Buster Sword and five different Materia while playing the Takeover event.

However, fans may be wondering what each of the five Materia does and which weapons can use them. As such, let’s break down the abilities of each different Materia as well as how to find and equip them.

Every Materia in the Apex Legends x FF7R event

Blue Materia

Like the Blue Materia in FF7, this Hop-up is geared toward support. The Blue Materia’s ability is HP Absorb, meaning when the wielder damages an enemy, they are also healed in turn.

During firefights, players can see how much damage they are healing for by looking at their Legends’ portrait.

Respawn Entertainment

The following weapons can equip the Blue Materia Hop-Up: Wingman Mastiff, Hemlock, Nemesis, Devotion, and the 30-30 Repeater.

Green Materia

In FF7 Green Materia represents the different forms of Magic spells. In Apex Legends, the Green Materia Hop-Up is associated with Lighting.

When players reload a weapon using the Hop-Up, they will emit a shockwave around themselves which damages and slows enemies caught in the blast.

Respawn Entertainment

The following weapons can equip the Green Materia Hop-Up: EVA-8, Alternator, Volt, Prowler, Alternator, L-STAR, and Tripel Take.

Purple Materia

FF7’s Purple Materia would usually increase certain stats or give Auto Abilities when equipped. In Apex, equipping a Purple Materia Hop-Up increases the wielders Crit Rate.

With this Materia, random shots will deal additional damage and the damage inflicted from headshots is increased.

Respawn Entertainment

The following weapons can equip the Purple Materia Hop-Up: Longbow, Bocek Bow, CAR SMG, Spitfire, R-301, and Flatline.

Red Materia

Perhaps the most iconic Materia in FF7, the Red Materia denoted the game’s different summons. Apex Legends represented that Materia in a similar way, as players can summon a Nessie companion to fight alongside them.

Equipping the Red Materia Hop-Up will summon a SOLDIER Nessie with a Buster Sword. This Nessie will follow you around and seek out nearby enemies to deal damage. Should players get too far away from Nessie, it will respawn nearby.

While SOLDIER Nessie can be defeated in battle, another one will spawn after 10 seconds or so.

Respawn Entertainment

The following weapons can equip the Red Materia Hop-Up: Kraber, P2020, RE-45, Mozambique, and the Havoc.

Yellow Materia

The final Materia is Yellow, which usually allows characters to use extra commands in battle during FF7. In Apex Legends, it gives characters the Assess ability, which lets you see enemies remaining HP.

This Materia works similarly to Seer’s Focus of Attention ability and displays their health bar above their head for a brief window after being damaged.

Respawn Entertainment

The following weapons can equip the Yellow Materia Hop-Up: Charge Rifle, Sentinel, Peacekeeper, Rampage, G7 Scout and the R-99.

How to find and equip Materia

Equipping Materia during the FF7 Rebirth event is simple. Players simply need to find one that corresponds to their chosen weapons and interact with it. The Materia will automatically equip if applicable.

Materia spawns randomly as ground loot on the currently featured map. However, if players are having trouble finding a specific Materia, they should look for the Green Cacticks. Upon breaking a Cactick, one of each Materia will drop.

That’s everything you need to know about all the Materia present in Apex Legends’ Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event. For more Apex content, check out our guides below:

