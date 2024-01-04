Final Fantasy VII’s Buster Sword coming to Apex Legends as heirloom for every character

The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event is finally here, and it’s giving players the chance to wield Cloud Strife’s legendary Buster Sword.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Apex Legends’ next big event, which sees Final Fantasy VII cross over with the popular shooter. Now the event, first announced at 2023’s Game Awards, is finally coming to fruition.

It’s a big deal for the Titanfall 2-adjacent battle royale. Apex Legends has been popular since its 2019 launch, but it’s never had a crossover quite as high profile as this.

The event is meant to celebrate the forthcoming release of Final Fantasy VIII: Rebirth, and it’s doing so with a slew of cosmetics. But one cosmetic is going to stand out more than the rest, letting players wield Final Fantasy’s most iconic sword.

Cloud’s Buster sword will be an heirloom for every character in Apex Legends

Shown in the launch trailer and confirmed on EA’s events page, Apex Legends players can get Cloud Strife’s iconic Buster Sword during the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event.

What’s more, the sword will be both a weapon in a unique limited-time Takeover mode and a cosmetic for all players, akin to a Heirloom.

In the new Final Fantasy VII Takeover mode, players wield the Buster Sword R2R5, which will have unique gameplay abilities, including light and heavy attacks, blocking, and a dash.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also have spotted Cloud’s Omni-Slash Limit Break, which can be performed by filling a new Limit Break meter. The meter fills by dealing, taking, and blocking damage.

A second version, the Buster Sword R5, will be a random award in event packs. This version is a Universal Mythic Melee Cosmetic that replaces the heirloom or fist slots. The Buster Sword R5 will have no unique gameplay abilities but can be equipped by any character.

The event packs will consist of 36 random drop cosmetics for the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event, and will not offer duplicate items. Players looking to get the Buster Sword R5 will need to act quickly, as the Buster Sword will not be available in the Mythic Shop after the event ends.

The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event kicks off on January 9, 2024. For more Final Fantasy VII and Apex Legends news, keep it locked to Dexerto.