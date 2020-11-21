 All gold loot locations on Olympus in Apex Legends - Dexerto
All gold loot locations on Olympus in Apex Legends

Published: 21/Nov/2020 11:05

by Connor Bennett
Gold Alternator in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Gold items are a hot commodity in Apex Legends, and when it comes to Olympus, they are guaranteed to appear in three spots – but you might not always get what you want. 

It’s been a few weeks since Olympus joined the Apex Legends map rotation with the start of Season 7. Players have cemented their favorite drop spots, rotations, and items to use in that time as well.

Unlike its counterparts World’s Edge and Kings Canyon, the map in the sky doesn’t have any loot vaults or bunkers, so some players might assume that the loot isn’t as good on Olympus. Though, that’s not true.

There are some spots around the map where you can get some guaranteed gold weapons, similar to how Kings Canyon’s vaults operated. However, with these spots being accessible right from the drop, you should expect some company if you decide to head there.

apex legends season 7 gold loot
Respawn Entertainment
The Sentinel can be found as a gold weapon on Olympus.

Guaranteed Gold loot spots on Olympus in Apex Legends

In total, there are three spots around Olympus where you can get gold weapons. Unlike Kings Canyon’s bunkers, these spots don’t have a set weapon or item to find. Instead, they rotate what will be available on a game-by-game basis. 

These three spots are Oasis Cafe – which is a quick jump down the elevator shafts that sit inside the main Oasis location, Research Basin, and Elysium. 

Research Basin is, perhaps, the most contested drop of the three because you can rotate to Hammond Labs quickly, so watch out. Elysium has gold weapons that focus more on long-range fights, so you can grab one and quickly move on, rotating to somewhere like Grow Towers.

  • Oasis Cafe – Gold knockdown shield, Gold Havoc, Gold Alternator, Gold Wingman, Gold G7 Scout, Gold Sentinel
  • Research Basin – Gold Wingman, Gold G7 Scout, Gold barrel stabilizer 
  • Elysium – Gold knockdown shield, Gold Wingman, Gold Sentinel, Gold Armour
Map of the guranteed gold loot spots in Apex Legends Olympus map.
Dexerto/Respawn
These are the three locations where you can find guaranteed gold loot.

As noted, the items at these spots will rotate on a game-by-game basis, so don’t get locked in on grabbing, say, a gold Alternator every game. It won’t happen. 

However, knowing that these spots will have, at least, some of the best loot in the game available from the start should give you a leg up on opponents if you get out alive. So, get out there and become an Apex Champion.

Apex Legends devs respond to game-breaking Rampart Minigun bug

Published: 20/Nov/2020 10:17

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends devs Respawn Entertainment have taken away Rampart’s ability to place her minigun on the Trident vehicle due to a new issue, but there’s no telling when it’ll be back. 

With the start of Apex Legends Season 7, Respawn Entertainment added a new legend in the form of Horizon and also whisked players away to a new map – the highly anticipated setting of Olympus. 

The new map, which has become quite popular with players already, has enough unique features to stand out from Kings Canyon and World’s Edge – with the most noticeable change being the introduction of the Trident vehicles.

These hovercrafts, which can fit three players at once, are scattered around the map and allow you to get from point A to B quickly, while players are also able to use certain abilities on-the-go. The most useful of which is Rampart’s minigun, which makes the vehicle incredibly deadly. However, there is a bit of a problem with it.  

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
Players appear to have uncovered several bugs surrounding the vehicles introduced in Season 7.

Instead of being able to use the Ultimate ability on the back of a Trident as normal, players have found, since November 19, that trying to place the minigun on the vehicle will completely crash their game.

Numerous complaints were made on Twitter, the EA forums, and the Apex Legends subreddit, with the devs springing into action a few hours later. 

“Hey folks, as an FYI, we are currently disabling the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident in order to fix an error, the devs tweeted. “We’ll let you know when you can go ham again once things are fixed.”

As of writing, on November 20, Rampart’s ability is still unusable on the Trident, and there’s no telling when the devs will get the change pushed out. 

Seeing as it’s probably just a bit of rogue code, they’ll likely send a server-side update live, so you probably won’t need to download anything once the time comes. Though, we’ll keep you posted with any breaking news and updates. 