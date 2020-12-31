Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends is finally getting in-game damage tracker in early Season 8

Published: 31/Dec/2020 2:49 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 3:15

by Isaac McIntyre
Bangalore shoots a gun in-game Apex Legends damage tracker ticks up.
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The wait is over… Respawn is finally on the verge of adding an in-game Apex Legends damage tracker — one of the battle royale’s most requested features ⁠— as soon as “early Season 8,” the devs confirmed on Dec. 30.

A way to track damage in the middle of any given game has been one of the most requested Apex Legends features since Respawn first dropped the battle royale back in 2019.

Fans have been fairly vocal about their desires too ⁠— all the way back in October 2019, players were demanding the Apex Legends developers get to work. Respawn has reportedly been hard at work on the feature since mid-2020.

“It’s on a list!” McCord confirmed back in early October.

Now, that wait is finally over; according to the Apex Legends design director, the heavily requested feature should be added to the game as soon as “early Season 8.”

“If you can wait like… one more week,” McCord originally tweeted in response to a player asking how far away the Apex Legends feature was. The dev soon updated that prediction though, revealing it “didn’t make the cutoff for this patch.”

“I spoke too soon,” he replied soon after. “It should be in early Season 8.”

Apex Legends have been calling for an in-game damage tracker since early 2019.
Respawn Entertainment
What will Apex Legends damage tracker look like?

Respawn has yet to unveil exactly how the in-game tracker will work, or what it would look like on the Apex Legends player HUD, but we can imagine it would be quite simple.

Considering the popular battle royale already tracks every point of damage dished out by Apex Legends players across the game, and presents them at the end of the match, it’ll likely just be a matter of slapping that on-screen in-game as well.

Other similar titles, like Blizzard’s Overwatch, don’t show in-game damage on-screen in competitive matches. Instead, the stats can be found in the character select menu. Apex Legends may follow suit, adding it to the inventory page.

A mock-up design showing how the in-game damage tracker could look in Apex Legends.
Reddit: /u/Moizt_
As for when the feature will officially arrive, Respawn has only given us a vague date to go off for now: “early Season 8.” The best bet on that front, then, is the second patch update of the year.

The battle royale’s eighth season is set to begin in early Feb. 2021.

That seasonal swap over ⁠— currently penciled in for Thursday, Feb. 4 to celebrate Apex’s two-year anniversary ⁠— will come with a huge Season 8 update; expect the long-awaited arrival of the in-game tracker to come bundled in that patch.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals names of unreleased content: Tropic map, Arenas, teasers

Published: 30/Dec/2020 18:31 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 18:42

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

A series of screenshots that appear to be internal dev tests for Apex Legends have leaked, with names of unreleased content disclosed. The screenshots, posted by a burner account on Reddit, cannot be verified, but appear legitimate.

Apex Legends is shaping up for its eighth season, and has just launched its third map, Olympus in Season 7, alongside the new Legend, Horizon.

But, we know that the team at Respawn are already working many seasons in advance, and these screenshots of a test version of the game appear to give a small glimpse into what exactly they have planned.

Among the unreleased content is ‘Tropic playtest’, which lines up with a previous data mined leak about a possible tropic map. There is also mention of ‘Estate Arenas’, Apex Predator Squads (60 players), ‘Airdrop takeover trios’ and more.

Olympus in Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus was the latest map added to Apex Legends, but it sounds like lots more is planned.

Leaked Apex Legends content

The leaks come in the form of game status updates, showing testers finishing a game in these new modes/maps/LTMs.

So, we don’t have any indication of what these entail exactly, which will have to be left up to the imagination at the moment.

You can see the original screenshots, shared by the burner account on Reddit, below.

The post was then deleted, before being shared again by reliable Apex data miner Biast12 on Twitter, along with some clarification on what each item could mean. The items are:

  • Estate Arenas
  • Tropic Playtest
  • Canyonlands MU3
  • 6-man Kings Canyon MU3
  • 1 LVL Boost
  • 40-man Oly duo
  • Airdrop Takeover Trios
  • Salvo Ship Active Tease
  • Fuse Active Tease

Two interesting points here are the ‘Fuse Active Tease’ and ‘Salvo Ship Active Tease’. In the past, Respawn has teased upcoming content through small additions to the current game, such as the gravity lift teaser for Horizon.

It’s possible that these are teasers due to be implemented in the game before the new content releases – we’ve heard the name Fuse before as a possible future Legend.

Estate Arenas could potentially be related to the Estates POI on Olympus.

Estates POI in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Estates POI on Olympus: Possible location for an arena mode?

The Tropic Island map was an Apex Legends leak from August 2020, but of course, the new map added in Season 7 was Olympus – certainly not a tropical island.

When are new modes coming to Apex Legends?

The Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier, said in a Season 7 interview that they have lots of exciting content planned for both Season 8 and 9. But, he mentioned that Season 9 specifically will have new things that players won’t expect.

Some have hoped this could mean possible PvE modes, a story mode, team deathmatch-style respawn modes, and much more. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the devs have planned, but these Apex Legends leaks might get the imagination going.