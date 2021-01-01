An Apex Legends player has devised a clever plan to confuse his opponents by pretending to be the MRVN easter egg on Olympus’ map. It’s fair to say it was an overwhelming success, bamboozling hordes of enemies.

Season 7 of Apex Legends launched on November 4, and with it came the brand new map, Olympus. As with any Apex map, Respawn packed in a few surprises for fans to discover while they play. One such easter egg is the de-activated MRVN robot, located in the island’s Maintenance area.

For fans, this discovery was extremely exciting, as it was the first MRVN robot besides Pathfinder that had been found. On top of this, Respawn also made the easter egg destructible, so players could kill the de-activated robot if they wanted to.

Apex Legends player uses MRVN robot to confuse enemies

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed a trick to confuse opponents using Pathfinder and the MRVN easter egg. At the time of writing, the post has over 8,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Where most players just saw a simple easter egg, Kam1yo saw an unmissable opportunity. He decided to play as Pathfinder and replace the MRVN easter egg with himself to see if his opponents noticed.

The simple trick was incredibly effective with countless opponents running past him, with some even stopping to take a look at what they thought was the MRVN easter egg.

At one point, he even opted to punch an enemy before once again resuming his position as the MRVN robot. The opposing Mirage was left completely clueless, unaware of what had occurred.

It’s fair to say the clever trick was an overwhelming success and had numerous Apex players completely confused. However, this is perhaps something that players will now be wiser to since its discovery and the popularity of the Reddit post. Countless players will now be taking the opportunity to pretend to be MVRN.

Now, though, it seems as if your best bet is to take out the robot whenever you enter the room from now on. After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry.