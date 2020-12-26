Logo
Apex Legends accidentally leaks new Stories from the Outlands for Pathfinder

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:56 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 12:00

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder Stories from the Outlands thumbnail
Respawn Entertainment

Ahead of the next Apex Legends Collection Event, Fight Night, fans can look forward to a new entry in the Stories from the Outlands series – revealed early on the game’s official website, before being taken down again.

Stories from the Outlands is Apex Legends official video series, which dives into the lore and history of the game’s unique characters. The latest was all about Horizon, before she was added as the newest Legend in Season 7.

Next up though, it’s all about a character that has been there since day one: Pathfinder. We already know that he’ll be the focus of the upcoming Fight Night event, getting his own Town Takeover, but we’re also getting some lore too.

On December 23, Apex Legends’ official website updated with a new blog post, detailing an upcoming Stories from the Outlands: Fight Night. The video wasn’t available to view yet, but the description and thumbnail were all there.

Pathfinder wearing new hat in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The preview for Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands.

Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Clearly, this wasn’t intended to go live just yet, and Respawn usually announces new episodes only the day before they’re due to go live. According to the webpage, this Fight Night episode is coming on Tuesday, December 29.

After it started doing the rounds on social media, Respawn’s comms director Ryan Rigney confirmed it had gone live early, and they’d be pulling the blog post until they were ready for “showtime.”

This episode should give us a new look at the history of everyone’s favorite MRVN. It may also tie in with the lore book which is being released in February, as Pathfinder searches for his creator.

The description of the episode read: “Not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Watch the latest installment of the Stories from the Outlands – “Fight Night”.

Clearly, this ties into the Town Takeover which is coming in the Fight Night event – teasers for this are already visible on the Olympus map in-game.

Pathfinder Town Takeover in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Teasers for Pathfinder’s Town Takeover have appeared on Olympus.

After the Stories from the Outlands episode premiers, it should be about a week until the Fight Night Collection event starts, likely on Tuesday, January 5.

It’s been a bad week generally for leaks coming from Respawn’s official channels, after the trailer for the event itself was also found on Twitter early.

Apex Legends

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex Legends?

Published: 23/Dec/2020 15:30 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 15:39

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

With the arrival of Olympus in Season 7, Apex Legends previously removed both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge from the rotation, but there’s no need to worry as both maps will eventually be returning, with World’s Edge now back in play.

We all know and love Kings Canyon, which had been host to the Apex Games since release in 2019. World’s Edge came out a bit later – at the start of Season 3 – but Kings Canyon is still missing for fans of the original map.

With the start of Season 7, Olympus was the only one we could play on before World’s Edge came back.  With the current season well underway, here’s all the info we currently have on when Kings Canyon will be coming back to Apex Legends.

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex?

Respawn Entertainment
Good old Kings Canyon is still locked away from play in Season 7.

Devs haven’t provided an exact date yet for when we could expect to see this map return to Apex, and only said that they “will be vaulting Kings Canyon for the time being,” with Season 7.

While we don’t have an exact timetable, Respawn also temporarily removed the original region for the entirety of Season 3 when World’s Edge was first released and brought it back as part of the ranked rotation in Season 4.

We can’t say for certain exactly when we’ll be able to drop into King’s Canyon again, but we wouldn’t get our hopes up to see it or its night-time variant return to the lineup before Season 8. Perhaps devs are even giving the map a rework. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be providing updates with any new info that drops.