Apex Legends accidentally leaks new Stories from the Outlands for Pathfinder

Ahead of the next Apex Legends Collection Event, Fight Night, fans can look forward to a new entry in the Stories from the Outlands series – revealed early on the game’s official website, before being taken down again.

Stories from the Outlands is Apex Legends official video series, which dives into the lore and history of the game’s unique characters. The latest was all about Horizon, before she was added as the newest Legend in Season 7.

Next up though, it’s all about a character that has been there since day one: Pathfinder. We already know that he’ll be the focus of the upcoming Fight Night event, getting his own Town Takeover, but we’re also getting some lore too.

On December 23, Apex Legends’ official website updated with a new blog post, detailing an upcoming Stories from the Outlands: Fight Night. The video wasn’t available to view yet, but the description and thumbnail were all there.

Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Clearly, this wasn’t intended to go live just yet, and Respawn usually announces new episodes only the day before they’re due to go live. According to the webpage, this Fight Night episode is coming on Tuesday, December 29.

After it started doing the rounds on social media, Respawn’s comms director Ryan Rigney confirmed it had gone live early, and they’d be pulling the blog post until they were ready for “showtime.”

This episode should give us a new look at the history of everyone’s favorite MRVN. It may also tie in with the lore book which is being released in February, as Pathfinder searches for his creator.

Oops 🤦‍♂️ We’re going to pull this blog until we’re ready for showtime. https://t.co/itWh7225Av — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) December 24, 2020

The description of the episode read: “Not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Watch the latest installment of the Stories from the Outlands – “Fight Night”.

Clearly, this ties into the Town Takeover which is coming in the Fight Night event – teasers for this are already visible on the Olympus map in-game.

After the Stories from the Outlands episode premiers, it should be about a week until the Fight Night Collection event starts, likely on Tuesday, January 5.

It’s been a bad week generally for leaks coming from Respawn’s official channels, after the trailer for the event itself was also found on Twitter early.