Apex Legends dev explains reasoning for controversial Caustic buff - Dexerto

Apex Legends dev explains reasoning for controversial Caustic buff

Published: 3/Jan/2021 20:33

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Caustic Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

After backlash from the Apex Legends community over a new Caustic buff coming in the Fight Night Collection Event, Daniel Klein — Senior Game Designer at Respawn — explained his thought process for the changes via Twitter.

The Fight Night Collection Event in Apex Legends is scheduled to kick off on January 5. In addition to adding limited-time modes and cosmetics, the update will also introduce several balancing changes, bug fixes and quality-of-life updates.

While the community praised many of these changes — like updates to Ultimate Accelerant functionality and inventory management — they have taken issue with some of the balancing tweaks Respawn planned for the game’s next patch.

The patch notes confirmed two Legend changes: a Rampart amped cover buff and a decrease to Caustic’s gas trap cooldown. After seeing the changes Respawn have in line, the Apex community voiced concerns and Klein took to Twitter in order to address them.

Apex Legends Season 7 Trailer Caustic Gas Grenade
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players aren’t happy with several buffs to Caustic’s abilities.

While Klein’s original Twitter discussion was based around a proposed change to Gibraltar’s gun shield, it quickly shifted gears. One player tweeted at the designer questioning the additional Caustic buff: “Nobody asked for a caustic buff. At what point did the office decide this?”

Before the developer had a chance to respond, another user pointed out that making a five-second change to a character’s cooldown was probably easier than changing the entire mechanic of Gibby’s arm shield. The Respawn developer was quick to confirm this with an official response.

“Yup! That one was super easy to do,” Klein confirmed. He went on to explain that changing a cooldown only takes a short amount of time and a few playtests. Further, he clarified that while players are concerned about the buff, Caustic required work as he remains “one of the weakest characters in the game.”

Some community members were a bit skeptical of this. Comments referencing the Legend’s ability to play both aggressively and defensively, his strength in ranked versus unranked play and the general power of his abilities were all mentioned in responses to Klein’s tweet.

When asked why Caustic continues to receive buffs, Klein disclosed that the character’s viability had been a topic at Respawn as far back as March 2020. The developer still thinks Caustic might need even more work, responding to one user with “you don’t seem willing to accept my core message here: Caustic is weak.”

Several content creators and pro players responded to the game designer with their own concerns. Pro player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona issued his own verdict, once again noting the differences between Caustic’s performance in regular matches versus ranked or competitive play.

Despite the doubts, Klein remained firm in his explanation for the changes. Respawn has frequently cited their internal metrics — like win rate and pick rate — when balancing each Legend, and the game designer stands by the information his team is working off of.

While the developers typically stick to their guns and keep balancing changes after they are released, there have been instances where feedback convinced them to revert a change or update an unbalanced mechanic after it was added to the game (as was the case with Evo Shield adjustments back in Season 6).

Klein is very active on Reddit and Twitter, and often engages in open discourse about community concerns such as the upcoming Caustic buff. Players should keep their eyes peeled for any additional comments or changes as the arguments over Caustic’s balancing continue.

LG’s Shiv drops insane Apex Legends game with 7K damage

Published: 3/Jan/2021 17:30 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 19:22

by Joe Craven
Luminosity/Respawn

Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel, Apex Legends pro player for Luminosity Gaming, stunned viewers with one of his best ever games on Respawn’s battle royale, dropping 27 kills and almost 7,500 damage. 

ShivFPS, the British pro player who currently represents Luminosity, is one of the foremost names in Apex Legends content creation. The last 12 months have seen his Twitch following grow by over 200,000, as new viewers regularly tune in to see some top tier gameplay. 

This was the case yet again, as he wowed his audience with an incredible solo gameplay, dropping 27 kills and 7,500 damage. In a game of trios, and with skill-based matchmaking, it goes some way to show why Shiv is considered one of the very best players to ever pick up the title. 

Apex Legends PC case
Twitter: Shivfps
Shiv’s incredible Apex Legends PC setup.

Landing at Turbine on Apex’s new(ish) Olympus map, Shiv quickly found himself with an R-301, R99 and some seriously annoying enemies to deal with. As you’d expect, he used the first two to deal with the latter, racking up 6 eliminations within just a couple of minutes of landing. 

His remarkable aim was clear from the start, using the fairly high-recoil R99 at insanely long ranges, and with devastating results. 

What makes the game even crazier is that it appeared to start with just 55 players, meaning Shiv killed pretty much half the lobby while playing completely on his own. 

His incredible gaming IQ – jumping in and out of the action perfectly to stay alive but still take out multiple teams at once – was also constantly on display, maximizing the effectiveness of Bangalore’s smoke grenades to a level we’ve not previously seen. 

There’s little to no time in between fights for Shiv, spending as little time disposing of enemies as he does looting their dead bodies. 

Despite some issues around Supply Bins with a pesky shotgunner, Shiv managed to out-maneuver every enemy in the lobby, and come away with 27 kills. It’s one of the craziest games we’ve ever seen and Shiv knows it too – launching into hilariously explicit celebrations as soon as he sees off the final team. 