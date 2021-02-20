My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes Hearing Hero Kyoka Jiro - Dexerto

A skilled Instagram cosplayer has perfectly recreated Kyoka Jiro, a.k.a. Hearing Hero: Earphone Jack from the anime My Hero Academia, embracing the music theme with some extra props.

My Hero Academia was first brought to screens back in 2016, and in the almost five years following, the support the show’s seen has been remarkable.

The popular anime has garnered a huge fan base, with people loving the shows’ range of characters that each have their own individual Quirks. Quirks are the unique abilities each character has, and can often act as a basis for their aesthetic and personality.

This has naturally provided plenty of inspiration for the cosplay community, who constantly impress fans of the show with the amount of accuracy and personality in their recreations of popular characters.

Kaya Rogoyski was one cosplayer who did an incredible My Hero Academia cosplay, recreating Kyoka Jiro. Jiro’s quirk is Earphone Jack, and as the name suggests, she has two headphone jacks that hang from her earlobes that she can control and use as weapons.

Kaya’s hair emulates Jiro’s vibrant purple locks, hanging in a bob with longer sections at the front to frame the face, next to which you can see the iconic headphone jacks. She also has the small red triangles painted under her eyes, which are an interesting contrast with the bold purple contacts from TTDEYE.

The salmon-pink top and leather jacket perfectly coordinate with each other, and combined with the fingerless white gloves have this cosplayer looking exactly like her anime counterpart.

Kaya even noted in the description of the post that she had borrowed an electric guitar from her husband, and it definitely was the perfect way to complete the look, the stunning guitar looking great alongside the makeup and outfit.

Commenters were absolutely loving this cosplayer’s take on Jiro, saying, “you look incredible, I love the guitar and the edit!” and, “Jiro is the real best girl, she’s so under-appreciated. You captured her perfectly in this cosplay!”

The stunning cosplay turned out really well, and was definitely appreciated among fans of the show.