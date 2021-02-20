 My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes Hearing Hero Kyoka Jiro - Dexerto
My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes Hearing Hero Kyoka Jiro

Published: 20/Feb/2021 15:56

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Kaya Rogoyski next to Jiro from My Hero Academia
Instagram: kayarogoyski / Bones

My Hero Academia

A skilled Instagram cosplayer has perfectly recreated Kyoka Jiro, a.k.a. Hearing Hero: Earphone Jack from the anime My Hero Academia, embracing the music theme with some extra props.

My Hero Academia was first brought to screens back in 2016, and in the almost five years following, the support the show’s seen has been remarkable.

The popular anime has garnered a huge fan base, with people loving the shows’ range of characters that each have their own individual Quirks. Quirks are the unique abilities each character has, and can often act as a basis for their aesthetic and personality.

My Hero Academia's Jiro singing
Bones
Jiro is also known as the Hearing Hero: Earphone Jack.

This has naturally provided plenty of inspiration for the cosplay community, who constantly impress fans of the show with the amount of accuracy and personality in their recreations of popular characters.

Kaya Rogoyski was one cosplayer who did an incredible My Hero Academia cosplay, recreating Kyoka Jiro. Jiro’s quirk is Earphone Jack, and as the name suggests, she has two headphone jacks that hang from her earlobes that she can control and use as weapons.

Kaya’s hair emulates Jiro’s vibrant purple locks, hanging in a bob with longer sections at the front to frame the face, next to which you can see the iconic headphone jacks. She also has the small red triangles painted under her eyes, which are an interesting contrast with the bold purple contacts from TTDEYE.

 

The salmon-pink top and leather jacket perfectly coordinate with each other, and combined with the fingerless white gloves have this cosplayer looking exactly like her anime counterpart.

Kaya even noted in the description of the post that she had borrowed an electric guitar from her husband, and it definitely was the perfect way to complete the look, the stunning guitar looking great alongside the makeup and outfit.

 

Commenters were absolutely loving this cosplayer’s take on Jiro, saying, “you look incredible, I love the guitar and the edit!” and, “Jiro is the real best girl, she’s so under-appreciated. You captured her perfectly in this cosplay!”

The stunning cosplay turned out really well, and was definitely appreciated among fans of the show.

Dota2

When is the Dota 2 anime coming to Netflix? Dragon’s Blood release date, trailer, plot

Published: 17/Feb/2021 12:35

by Daniel Megarry
DOTA anime Netflix
Netflix

It’s been announced that Dota 2 will be getting an animated Netflix series called Dragon’s Blood, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about it.

Following news of several Netflix series based on games like Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, and Devil May Cry, it’s now been revealed that Netflix will also be getting an animated series based on Valve’s wildly popular franchise Dota.

Dota 2 is a MOBA game that was originally released back in 2013, and has gone on to become one of the largest games in the world; tens of millions of viewers tune in to watch The International championship each year.

DOTA Dragon's Blood
Netflix
Dota: Dragon’s Blood will be coming to Netflix soon.

The upcoming Netflix series will be made in collaboration with Valve, while the animation will be handled by Studio MIR, a South Korean studio that previously worked on The Legend of Korra, The Boondocks, and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

We’ve gathered all the information you need to know about Dota: Dragon’s Blood below, from the Netflix show’s release date to trailers and plot details.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood release date

Fans who are eager to find out if the new animated series will do Dota justice won’t have too long to wait, as it will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, March 25, 2021.

It’s expected that all eight episodes will arrive on the streaming service at the same time, meaning gamers will have some serious binge-watching in store for them.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood trailer

Alongside the release date, Netflix also shared a first-look trailer. It gives us a glimpse of the anime-inspired art style we can expect from Dota: Dragon’s Blood, as well as some epic dragon-slaying action.

Another teaser trailer is expected to be released on February 19, 2021, while the main trailer should arrive on March 2, 2021. At that point, we’ll likely have a much better idea of what the series will be about.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood plot

Dragon’s Blood will focus on Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the Scourge from the face of the world. After encounters with a powerful and ancient eldwurm, Davion becomes tangled up in events far bigger than he could have ever imagined.

It’s not just Davion that Dota fans can look forward to, as the series will also heavily feature Mirana, the Princess of the Moon. She’s described as being on a secret mission of her own that will have a big impact on the Dragon Knight’s story.

DOTA Dragon's Blood Netflix
Netflix
Dragon’s Blood will focus on the story of Davion and Mirana.

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the Dota 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” said Ashley Edward Miller, who will serve as showrunner and producer.

“The cinematic animation, acting, and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

We’ll keep this page updated when new Dota: Dragon’s Blood information or trailers get announced, so make sure you check back soon.