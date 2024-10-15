The Beginning After The End getting “special surprise” at NYCC 2024

The Beginning After The End is coming to New York Comic-Con 2024, and there’ll be some special news related to the web novel that has fans excited.

In May of this year, The Beginning After The End Season 6 gave readers of the light novel and webcomic another stunning installment of Arthur Leywin’s quest to redeem the sins of his past. Written by TurtleMe, the property has accrued a large audience over the years thanks to some consistently strong fantasy storytelling.

The franchise will have a presence at NYCC 2024, as part of a panel overseen by Crunchyroll. The discussion will cover the past, present and future of the story, with a “special surprise” for onlookers at the end.

What this might be is up in the air, but many are predicting the same thing: an anime show. The enduring popularity of The Beginning After The End makes it a prime candidate for some form of screen adaptation, and that’s before discussing the premise.

The main character, Arthur, is the reincarnated form of a former king, who realizes that his current state is part of some grand design in a fantasy land. It’s the kind of engine that could fuel a TV show for years, as evident by the multiple seasons of written work from TurtleMe and Fuyuki23 we’ve gotten so far.

Some are keeping hopes in check, though. “I hope it’s an anime, but looking back at all those ‘much awaited’ announcements makes me want to keep my hopes down!” said one response on X/Twitter.

“An anime and my life is yours,” another added. “Well of course as the manhwa is on hiatus right now it’s probably an announcement of manhwa’s return I ain’t trying to cope that it’s the anime,” a third stated.

We only have a few days to wait, as The Beginning After The End’s panel happens on October 19, 2024. Check out our guides on Attack on Titan: The Last Attack and Solo Leveling: ReAwakening for upcoming releases we already know about.

