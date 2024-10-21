Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 reveals Atari’s true powers

Atari being locked in level B3 of the JAA Prison finally makes sense now as Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 reveals her true powers.

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days introduced Atari, a Fortune Teller who worked for the JAA. However, she was arrested recently after making some errors during X’s activities. The JAA prison is primarily for assassins who have violated regulations.

It’s located deep underground, below the Okutabi castle, and is divided into three levels. The bottom level, B3 holds the most dangerous criminals, where Atari is currently at. So far the series only revealed her fortune-telling ability.

However, Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 confirms she’s extremely skilled in battle. The real reason she’s so dangerous is because she can accurately predict her own fortune. She can choose the best course of action even mid-battle, rendering any weapons or skills used by her enemies useless.

Fans are in awe of her incredible ability since the series never hinted at her having unparalled fighting skills. One fan writes, “You all just heard it here first as long as Atari draws the stick with the best fortune. All skills and moves against her are useless.”

“Atari is so cool! Having luck as an ability is insanely broken, and I love how it was showcased here,” praises another.

“Last week Tenkyo, now Atari. Why is it so easy to like them? So not only isn’t she an old granny fortune teller but quite possibly one of the most powerful assassins in the series,” a third one chimes in.

