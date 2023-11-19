Renowned Jujutsu Kaisen animator refuses to work for MAPPA in the future

MAPPA has already had several backlashes from the animators working on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and now, one more popular animator has shared the not-so-good working culture of the studio.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently on its Shibuya Arc, and every fan is happy seeing the fantastic quality of each episode. For instance, the latest episode was regarded as one of the best anime episodes of the year by the fandom.

Undoubtedly, Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity has risen immensely because of the spectacular animation in the ongoing season. Everyone in the community is praising the hard work done by the animators at MAPPA.

Despite Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 running smoothly, MAPPA has came under fire over their poor working conditions after many of the studio’s animators have called them out while working on the latest season.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator will never work for MAPPA again

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Chapter 17 was a G.O.A.T episode –thanks to the hardworking animators of MAPPA. Also, Chansard Vincent, known for his work in Boruto and several episodes of One Piece, including the one in which Luffy got his Gear 5 transformation, played a pivotal role in the JJK latest episode’s success. However, recently, the famous animator took it to social media.

“2 years ago, I said I would never work for MAPPA again. Hakuyu Go-san was the only one who made me reconsider, but this was the last time. Will see if I get permission to post Genga.”

Vincent also shared some copies of his artwork that feature the scene in which Mahoraga is seen in the pool.

It’s not the first time MAPPA came to the news for its reportedly toxic work environment, but as the studio’s staff recently opened their lips, it grabbed the entire community’s attention.

Moreover, despite the latest episode being one of the greatest of all time, it’s worth noting that it didn’t feature everything that was expected. Several enthusiasts on social media revealed that the 17th episode of JJK Season 2 had some scenes that remained unfinished. That’s because the animators couldn’t do everything they had planned for the episode because of the strict schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen is indeed one of the most-talked-about anime series, and MAPPA is a mammoth studio that has worked on several big projects. So, the community is unhappy with the current situation, and everyone hopes the matter gets resolved soon.

