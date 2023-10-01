Jujutsu Kaisen animators slam MAPPA for poor working conditions

A number of Jujutsu Kaisen animators have spoken out against animation studio MAPPA for the “hell” like working conditions, as staff were made to sign NDAs.

MAPPA has become one of the biggest names in the anime world, despite only being founded in 2011.

Over the last few years, the studio has wowed fans with its animation work on some of the biggest shows, including Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. However, its immense growth to the top of the booming anime industry has not been all positive.

In 2021, animators hit out against MAPPA for their “factory” like working conditions when producing Attack on Titan, with workers criticizing their decision to work on four shows at the same time.

Now, staff are claiming they were made to sign NDAs to not talk about the poor working conditions surrounding their work on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen animators call out MAPPA for “hell” working conditions

One user took to Twitter/X to share the situation, in a post that has since gone viral.

“MAPPA has just made the Jujutsu Kaisen Staff sign a confidentiality contract so that they do not express complaints about the production,” the user wrote.

“They silence the staff because of the hell they go through,” they replied.

Despite the non-disclosure agreements, staff members have continued to post their claims publicly on the platform, as more poured in to provide their own experiences.

“I have nothing to lose, so if you’re going to sue me for complaining, I’ll take it!” one said.

“It’s so obvious that video artists are treated like slaves that no one even questions it,” they posted in another tweet.

“Where I am now, it’s basically a mess and I’m no good, so people who want to do their best shouldn’t get involved,” another explained.

“Instead of making people write a pledge to avoid complaints, could you please create an environment where they won’t complain?” they further claimed.

“Really terrible situation right now…I wish schedules could be more feasible human for the staff,” another said.

At the time of writing, MAPPA has yet to provide an update or make an official statement regarding the situation.