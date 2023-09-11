Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 release date & spoilers: What happens to Megumi?

The recent chapter concludes the fight between Gojo and Sukuna. Now that the victor is revealed, Megumi’s fate remains unknown. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally concluded its battle of the strongest with Gojo’s victory. The intense fight kept the audience on the edge of their seats as they pondered over the outcome. Neither side showed signs of backing down, making each chapter extremely unpredictable.

However, in the recent chapter, the strongest sorcerer alive blew up Shinjuku and everyone on the battlefield, including himself. After being forced into a corner, Gojo used an insanely powerful Hollow Purple, which resulted in his victory.

By the end of the chapter, we see Sukuna completely covered with injuries and a couple of limbs missing. However, the chapter again ends with a cliffhanger. Delver deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Unfortunately, the upcoming chapter is delayed by a week. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is expected to be released on September 24, at 12am JST.

As per Gege Akutami’s usual schedule of taking breaks after every three chapters, chapter 235 was supposed to be delayed instead. However, the author decides to drop another consecutive chapter to conclude the fight.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spoilers: What to expect

The recent chapter surprises fans with Gojo’s crazy move of blowing up Shinjuku. However, because he was hit by his own cursed energy, Gojo suffered minimal damage while Mahoraga was annihilated, and Sukuna was in terrible shape. The chapter ends with Kusakabe declaring Gojo’s victory. Despite suffering countless injuries and losing his ability to regenerate, Sukuna is still alive.

Now, the problem is to save Megumi, whose soul is being suppressed by Sukuna. Getting him out is by no means easy, especially when the young sorcerer is drowning in despair because of Tsumiki’s death. There was also one moment during the fight when Sukuna deflected Gojo’s attack and made Megumi take the hit.

Megumi’s soul must have suffered from that, but we don’t see how it affected him. Since the chapter is delayed, the spoilers will also be out a week later. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

