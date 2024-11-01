Oshi no Ko manga is ending – here’s what you should know

The popular idol manga Oshi no Ko is heading towards its finale, so what will happen at the ending?

Oshi no Ko is a popular manga centering on the darkness of the entertainment industry. Its anime adaptation made its grand debut in 2023 and easily topped the charts with overwhelming ratings.

The second season concluded on October 6, 2024, but the studio has already confirmed a third installment. While the anime continues, the manga is preparing to bid farewell to its fans.

The manga debuted in April 2020 and will conclude the story in Chapter 166. However, the story has to tie up some loose ends before the finale.

When will Oshi no Ko manga end?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 166, will be released on November 14, 2024, at 7am PT.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 166 will be released globally at the following times:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

You can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website/app for free.

What is happening in Toward the Stars and Dreams Arc?

The final arc and eleventh arc of Oshi no Ko, ‘Toward the Stars and Dreams’, follows the aftermath of the movie The 15-Year Lie. The members of B-Komachi pursue their aspirations and plan their next steps, culminating in a final showdown with Hikaru Kamiki.

Aqua confronts Hikaru Kamiki about Ai’s death and the latter confesses his involvement. He blames Ai for leaving him when he needed her the most. However, Aqua shows a DVD where Ai claims she loved Hikaru in her own way.

But Aqua knows Hikaru couldn’t be responsible for all the deaths and suspects the one behind them is the former member of B-Komachi, Fuyuko Niino. At the same time, Nino realizes Ruby has surpassed Ai as an idol and plans to murder her.

She stabs Ruby and reveals she’s Akane donning a disguise. The real Nino is being restrained by Ichigo Saitou. Aqua confronts Hikaru about the latter’s plan to induce Nino to kill Ruby.

Realizing he needs to take extreme measures to protect Ruby, he makes a final plan to stab himself, place the blame on Hikaru, and have them both fall off the cliff so they both die. Chapter 164 confirms Aqua’s death as Akane mourns him on the beach.

