Oshi no Ko Season 2 gives disappointing finale update that’s left fans furious

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has disappointed fans again, with viewers slamming the anime series for dropping another delay before the finale.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has had quite a chaotic run so far. Though the anime show has been widely praised for animation and adaptation, this season’s episode releases have faced multiple issues.

The latest one comes in the form of another delay before the season finale. Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 13 has been postponed for four days, with its new release date being Sunday, October 6, 2024, instead of October 2.

Doga Kobo, the studio behind the anime, announced the rescheduling after the release of Episode 12. Though they provided no clarification behind this postponement, viewers suspect the Oshi no Ko Season 2 finale being delayed to a Sunday release has something to do with Re:Zero Season 3’s premiere.

The much-anticipated isekai anime will debut in Fall 2024 on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with a 90-minute premiere episode. This takes over Oshi no Ko Season 2’s timing slot, resulting in it being moved to Sunday.

However, some are accusing the studio of mismanagement of the scheduling, resulting in two delays in one season. The first postponement in Season 2 came before Episode 10, which was delayed an entire week. But not just that, the idol anime has had a similar setback in the first season.

But these are just conjectures at this point, though fans are still pretty disappointed about this. As one wrote on X, “This delays low-key be p*ssing me off.”

“I suspect prod issues as well. This episode had too many fade-ins and slideshows,” commented another, referring to Re:Zero Season as the reason behind the delay.

“This week’s episode was a lot sluggish compared to the previous, some scenes from the manga were voiced over and it clearly had a quality reduction,” joined a third. “I really hope they make the last one a banger, it’s on Japanese prime time.”

Though the Oshi no Ko Season 2 finale being postponed has put a damper on viewer’s excitement, they’re still eagerly waiting for Episode 13, especially after the shocking reunion in the previous episode.

Until the final episode arrives, learn more about Aqua and Ruby’s father and their half-brother. You can also check out what’s happening in the manga with our guide to Oshi no Ko Chapter 161.