Oshi no Ko manga slammed for “terrible” ending

With the Oshi no Ko manga nearing its end, fans are collectively calling out how terrible the conclusion is. So, here’s what you need to know.

Oshi no Ko manga will conclude in Chapter 166. After confronting Hikaru, Aqua realizes he must take extreme measures to protect Ruby. Hence, he stabs himself and plans to drown in the sea with Hikaru, to kill them both together and pin the blame on Hikaru.

His plan succeeds, much to Ruby’s despair. In the recent chapter, both Kana and Ruby are devastated by his death. Chapter 166 spoilers are out, and fans are all disappointed by it. While the final chapter focuses on Ruby, it shows how everyone has moved on with their lives.

However, most of the criticism arises from the last 3-4 chapters, from the time of Aqua’s death. Some even complain about the characters not getting a proper conclusion.

One fan writes, “No words can describe how terrible the ending of Oshi no ko is. I don’t even feel angry or sad, it’s just too funny at this point.”

“Another series having a sh*t ending… Why has that become a trend lately? What’s with all the half-baked, unsatisfying endings of long-running, popular series? It’s not like they got axed and had to cook something up in three chapters or anything…,” says one another.

“The leaks have dropped and man, I’ve never seen a worse ending. All of the buildup, potential, and themes – forgotten, discarded in favor of Ruby drowning out everyone’s pain with more lies, just like Ai. Nothing has been learned. Aka, never write again,” shares a third.

A fourth complains, “I really don’t get what’s the issue with Japanese Mangaka and Manga endings this year. It’s like new Gen Mangas are doomed to have a bad ending. AOT was not the best ending MHA was ass JJK was ass Now Oshi no ko has this ass ending and I glaze this Manga very much.”

