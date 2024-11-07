Oshi no Ko Chapter 166: Release date & major spoilers

Popular idol manga Oshi no Ko has finally reached its end, so what will happen in Chapter 166?

Oshi no Ko is a popular manga and anime series that centers around the darkness of the entertainment industry. Beneath the brightness and glamor, they’re all living a lie. The anime adaptation made its grand debut in 2023 and easily topped the charts with overwhelming ratings.

The second season concluded on October 6, 2024, and the third season is already on its way. While the anime continues, the manga will soon release its final chapter.

In Chapter 165, we see Kana confessing her love to Aqua during his funeral, something she didn’t have the chance to do when he was alive. The finale will focus more on Ruby and how she moves on after losing her only family member.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 166, will be released on November 13, 2024, at 7am PT.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 166 will be released globally at the following times:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

You can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website/app for free.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 166 major spoilers

As we see in Chapter 165, Ruby and Kana both mourn Aqua’s death. Ruby is devastated after his death as Kana watches her breakdown. However, she also knows people aren’t as fragile as they appear. In the upcoming chapter, we will see Akane recounting the events that took place after.

Despite everything, Ruby pushes herself forward with a renewed determination. On the other hand, Mem considers halting activities, earning a scolding from Kana. And the three members of the B-Komachi also reunite.

Life continues for everyone as Kana focuses on her acting and Akane participates in variety shows. Ruby’s story captivates everyone and draws their attention. The highly-anticipated performance by B-Komachi finally arrives as Akane and Kana cheer among the audience.

Ruby takes center stage and shines like the morning star illuminating the darkness. The scene changes to Ruby’s desk where we see Aqua and Ai-themed merchandise. She leaves for work early in the morning, thinking that her everyday life is full of lies.

Even though it’s painful, she must smile on the stage because this job brings her unparalleled joy. In the end, Ruby acknowledges the future carved out for her by Ai and Aqua.

