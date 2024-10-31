One Piece: Eiichiro Oda finally explains Rocky Port Incident after 11 years

The Rocky Port Incident happened during the two-year time skip and caused major waves in the world of One Piece. While Oda didn’t reveal the details in the manga, he explained what happened in a Q&A session.

One Piece mentions the Rocky Port Incident after the time skip, involving some of the most important characters in the series. Koby earned recognition as a Marine Hero, just like his mentor Garp. However, the series never delved deeper into what actually happened.

Article continues after ad

Luckily for fans, Oda answered this question in a Weekly Shonen Jump Q&A session. It includes 10 important questions related to the series, and the ninth one explains the truth behind the Rocky Port Incident.

The question reads, “Please tell us about the Rocky Port Incident that became the cause of Koby being hailed as a Hero?”

Oda answered, “Since explaining it would take too long and I don’t think this will be depicted in the main story by ‘here’s a summary of the Rocky Port Incident.’ Hearing that the Pirate Island holds an important poneglyph, Law hijacked a massive passenger ship called the Rocky Port and infiltrated the island.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The ship happened to be carrying the king and important noblemen of a certain country. However, the ship Law wanted to board was actually a smuggling vessel, flying the same nation’s flag and involved in dealings with Pirate Island, which led to major trouble.

“Law clashed with the pirates, and soon after, Koby and Blackbeard separately arrived on the island for their own reasons, leading the three to join forces. As a result of this incident, Blackbeard became the King of Pirate Island, Law was recognized as one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, and Koby was hailed as a hero.”

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it: the Rocky Port Incident was an unusual alliance between Law, Koby, and Blackbeard. However, the alliance was only temporary as they continue to stay enemies afterwards. In the Egghead Incident Arc, Blackbeard wiped out Law’s crew with the pirate barely escaping with his life.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but he also captured Koby and imprisoned him in Hachinosu until Garp and the SWORD Members came to his rescue.

The One Piece manga is currently following the Land of the Gods Arc, so here’s a look at the release date and spoilers for Chapter 1131. For more from the high seas, check out our article on an Admiral being a traitor and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.