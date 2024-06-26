One Piece fans think this is the story’s best moment, and they’re right

One Piece has countless interesting moments as a long-running manga and anime series. Fans worldwide voted on the best moments so far in 26 years, and they might be right.

The One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda debuted in 1997 and has touched countless hearts over the years. The story follows Luffy’s journey as he meets new people and forms a crew. His goal is to travel the world and become King of the Pirates.

However, the sea is more treacherous than anyone can imagine. The journey is difficult, and the Marines make it even more difficult for them. One Piece is popular for its worldbuilding, backstories, power systems, character interactions, and so on.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the years, One Piece has featured several exciting and heart-breaking moments. According to a recent poll, global fans vote for their favorite moments, and they’re actually right.

Who voted on the best moments in One Piece?

The report is shared by the official One Piece account on Twitter/X. The poll was conducted to celebrate One Piece Day, and the account shares half the results so far. Voting will end on June 30, 2024.

Article continues after ad

According to the list, the best One Piece moments are:

Going Merry farewell

Corazon says he loves Law

Nami asks for Luffy’s help

Ace tells Yamato about Luffy’s dreams

Robin says she wants to live

Straw Hats bid farewell to Vivi

Zoro’s sacrifice in Thriller Bark

Ace’s final words to Luffy

Sanji wants to go back to the Sunny

Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation

Despite being popular for its power and fights, One Piece is special because of its lore. All the moments in the list aren’t fight scenes but of friendships, dreams, and freedom. While it is surprising that Gear 5 ranks last on the list, considering its popularity, the overall list is actually good.

Article continues after ad

In the first spot, we have the iconic Going Merry farewell scene, which still makes fans emotional. The crew loved the ship so much that the Klabautermann, a water spirit (or fairy), took on a physical form. While the moment will forever remain iconic and heartbreaking, One Piece has come a long way since then.

Gear 5 transformation is the manifestation of people’s dreams of freedom, one of the biggest themes of the story. In fourth place, the scene about Luffy and Roger sharing the same dream is a cinematic masterpiece. Hence, one of these two scenes definitely deserves to have the top spot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Corazon expresses his love for Law, Luffy gives his straw hat to Nami, Robin finally admits her will to live, and every other scene in the list has always been among fan favorites. Hence, while the top spot and ranking is debatable, the overall list is actually one of the best we’ve seen so far.

Why do fans still love the Going Merry farewell scene after 18 years?

Crunchyroll

While Oda steers clear of having too many deaths in One Piece, it is an important theme of the story. The crew loved their ship so much that it took on a physical form to help them out. Throughout the series, the ship is given human-like emotions, allowing fans to connect with it on a deeper level.

Article continues after ad

It happened in 2006, and fans mostly love it because of nostalgia and how Merry sacrificed itself not only for the crew but also for the moments they shared together. Bidding farewell to it brought the crew closer. They were close to falling apart because of the ship, and it was also the thing that enabled them to come back together.

Article continues after ad

Even in fiction, it’s rare to see a ‘non-living’ thing being loved so much that it takes a physical form. One Piece values all forms of friendships, and Going Merry’s commitment to the crew is expressed through its sacrifice.

Article continues after ad

The story considers it a character, and we see the ship’s determination to give up its life to defend its nakama because of the strong bond it shares with Luffy and others. The ship’s selfless ultimate request and the viewers’ emotional attachment to it make it nearly impossible for One Piece fans not to shed a tear or two as they witness the ship’s final moments.

This is why, although One Piece has several incredible moments, fans still love this one most of all and can’t help but feel sympathetic toward the character who only wished to sail across the seas with their friends.

Article continues after ad

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, check out our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats. Also, look at why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth, and also our article revealing Iron’s Giant name.