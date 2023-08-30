Best anime coming out in September 2023

As we are stepping into September 2023, the anime community is looking forward to the new releases that’ll be worth their time. In this article, we’ve listed down some fantastic anime that’ll be blessing our screens in September 2023.

From Jujutsu Kaisen to Zom 100, there are several ongoing anime shows that are being loved by fans. Apart from that, mammoth titles like One Piece are delivering spectacular episodes each week to keep the fandom entertained. However, there is always a curiosity amongst fans to get new ones.

Big projects like Spy x Family Season 2 and Tokyo Revengers Season 3 will be showing up on our screens in October 2023, and we’ve still to get an exact release date for Attack on Titan’s next part. However, we still have several amazing titles to look forward to in the upcoming month.

The Fall 2023 season of anime will begin in October, but September will also be bringing enough new content for the community to be excited about.

Bakugan (2023)

Bakugan is a toy brand that ruled over the hearts of the community since its first anime adaptation premiered in 2007. So, it’s no wonder fans are excited about the brand new Bakugan series that will be coming to the screens with a whole bunch of new characters and a fresh storyline on September 1, 2023.

The story revolves around the Bakugans of the six planets of Vestroian, who accidentally get teleported to Earth. Instead of shunning them, humans start to accept the Bakugans along with their culture and tradition. At the same time, the youth of Earth learn that they can pair with Bakugans to transform into massive figures or Kaijus.

Gamera Rebirth

Produced by Kadokawa Corporation, Gamera Rebirth is a web anime series that will be released on Netflix on September 7, 2023. The anime series is set up in Tokyo that has been destroyed by the deadly Gyaos. When the monsters target the last remaining six graders, Joe, Junichi, and Boko, another monster named Gamera arrives out of nowhere. However, instead of hunting them, the huge monster fights to protect them from every threat.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

Netflix

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 4 is one of the most anticipated series that’s arriving on September 8, 2023, on Netflix. The series will let us meet Ash and our favorite Pikachu for one last time.

Even though it wouldn’t be easy for fans to bid goodbye to one of the most adorable anime pairs, there’s no denying that the entire community is curious to watch the duo getting what they have always aimed for.

Maboroshi

This entry on our list isn’t a series but rather an anime movie produced by the powerhouse studio Mappa. The story of the film takes place in a town where time has stopped due to a massive explosion in a factory. The people living in that town are leading suffocating lives in the hope that someday they will be able to return to their normal lives again.

The anime film will be getting a theatrical release in Japan on September 15, 2023. However, Mappa has yet to reveal the global streaming release details.

Kengan Ashura Season 2

Kengan Ashura returns with its most anticipated sequel after the first season’s top-tier performance. The previous season of the anime series became popular because of its brutal and well-choreographed fight scenes.

Now, as we head toward a new season, we should prepare ourselves to witness even more intense fights, as the original story of Kengan Ashura will come to a promising conclusion, marking an end to the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. The series will be released on Netflix on September 21, 2023.

Castlevania: Nocturne

The Castlevania: Nocturne anime series is already being hyped up by the community because of the success and popularity of the original Castlevania series. Based on the dark fantasy action-packed video game franchise Castlevania: Nocturne will make its way to Netflix on September 28, 2023.

Castlevania is a franchise that has amassed a massive fanbase with its gripping storyline, be it in the video game or in the previous TV show adaptations. We hope the franchise will continue to attract more fans with the upcoming project that will show a never-seen origin story of the fan-favorite character Richter Belmont.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

A Girl & Her Guard Dog is an upcoming anime series based on a Shojo manga produced by the animation studio Project No. 9. The series will be released on Crunchyroll on September 28, 2023.

It revolves around a girl named Isaku who lost her parents when she was quite young, and since then, she has been raised by her grandfather, who was involved in illegal activities. Since childhood, she has been ignored by her schoolmates due to her grandfather’s profession, and when she finally gets a chance to lead a normal life, her young guard, named Keiya, interferes.

