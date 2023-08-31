Who is Captain Morgan in One Piece? The Axe- hand explained

Zoro is one of the most incredible characters of One Piece, as he can fight using three swords altogether. However, who is the older man with an iron fist who overwhelmed the pirate hunter for a while during a fight? Well, that’s Captain Morgan, leader of the Marines, and here, we discuss the robust character we saw in the first episode of One Piece live-action.

Netflix has finally dropped its best live-action adaptation of an anime series, and the animanga community is going insane seeing how perfectly it has brought every character from source material to life.

As Luffy hops into a world full of adventures, he comes across some deadly villains, and one such figure is none other than Captain Morgan.

Of course, Zoro bested Captain Morgan with the help of Luffy, but the pirate hunter had a difficult time handling the man alone. His small appearance was enough to spark curiosity among non-anime fans, and that’s what we are here for.

Who is Captain Morgan in One Piece?

Captain Morgan was not as brutal as he is shown in the live-action from the beginning of his marine career. His success and rank made him corrupt, and he started believing that maintaining a social status was possible only if he succeeded in maintaining his position.

He starts using terror as a weapon to defy every citizen of Shells town. He becomes someone who doesn’t care for his own son if that boy comes between him and his social class.

He also starts using his son to terrorize the civilians on his behalf. Besides that, when he earned the position of the 153rd branch’s commander, his greed for class even increased; he started torturing his own crew members along with the civilians.

Talking about his strength, he was always a potent fighter with a heavy build. It’s evident seeing Zoro and Luffy struggling to fight him in the first battle. Luffy also stated that he does not only have an iron fist, but Captain Morgan’s entire body feels like a weapon.

