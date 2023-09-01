One Piece live-action: Who is Kuro?

One Piece never felt so horrifying until its live-action arrived– thanks to the horror aspect sprinkled by the portrayal of Kuro, aka Klahadore. Be it the way he talks or the way he presents himself, everything about the character can give you chills.

One Piece animanga has attracted global fans with its unique art style and narrative for years. Even though the live-action successfully stayed true to the story, it doesn’t look so bright if compared to the manga (of course, we are not saying it negatively).

Eiichiro Oda, along with Netflix, intended to come up with the best live-action adaptation for the anime community, and it seems they have accomplished their goal. The recently released eight episodic One Piece live-action not only maintained the hype it created before the release but also broke the curse of bad anime live-action adaptations.

Rotten Tomatoes has given it a chance to sit with a current 82% rating on the Tomatometer, while the audience has given the series 94% with more than 2,500 ratings on the platform. Well, it seems the success of One Piece live-action has opened doors for the upcoming potential live-action of the anime shows/films.

Who is Kuro in One Piece?

Kuro was once the captain of the Black Cat Pirates, but he left everything behind when he decided to execute the missions on his own. He then heads toward the Syrup Village and starts working as a butler with two allies at the residence of the village’s wealthiest family. Using his manipulative skills and good-guy appearance, he became the caretaker of Kaya after her parents’ demise.

Kaya trusted him with all her heart, while Kuro started giving her slow poison, making her sick day by day so that he could kill her to usurp her wealth. While he stayed in the village, he made a friendly relationship with every resident with his fake personality. And that’s why when Usopp tried to alert everyone about his real identity, none of them believed him. In fact, Kaya also did not believe him at first.

Besides these, Kuro also comes with several physical abilities that make him a considerable foe, such as having incredible speed, allowing him to block his enemies’ way when they try to flee. Even though he is an excellent hand-to-hand combatant, he uses his cat claws to kill the opponent.

Kuro is one of the most intellectual antagonists One Piece has come up with. His diplomatic skills earned him the title of “Captain Kuro with a thousand plans.”

