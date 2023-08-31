One Piece live-action: Who is Alvida?

One Piece live-action has been trending on Twitter ever since it was released on Netflix– thanks to the amazing star cast that has portrayed the anime/manga characters, keeping in mind every little detail. One such character that was introduced in the first episode was Alvida, the fearsome pirate who sent chills down Koby’s spine.

Luffy has encountered several enemies throughout his pirate journey, which is still ongoing. However, our beloved One Piece protagonist starts that journey by defeating a scary female pirate, Alvida, who believes that she is the most powerful pirate of the seas.

Article continues after ad

The live-action of One Piece does not reveal enough details about Alvida, and that’s what makes fans curious to know more about the character.

Article continues after ad

Alvida came off as a scary pirate who gave brutal endings to everyone who defied her. However, her terror amongst her crew ended when she was defeated by Luffy’s Gum Gum No Pistol ability.

Who is Alvida in One Piece?

Alvida started as a minor antagonist in the Romance Dawn Arc of One Piece. She served as the active captain of Alvida Pirates until she got beaten up by Luffy. After her defeat, she heads on a new journey, leaving her crew behind. That’s because she wanted to prepare herself to avenge her humiliation by Luffy.



On her revenge path, she meets Buggy and joins hands with him because of their common goals. Alvida also starts an alliance with the entire crew of Buggy the Clown and never goes back to her crew. She also helped Buggy and his crew several times. On her journey, she also ate a devil fruit that gave her slippery properties.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After eating the fruit, Alvida also loses weight, which makes her almost unrecognizable. So, we can imagine the live-action going down a similar path with Alvida.

Her first meeting with Luffy has been portrayed differently in the anime and the manga. While the former one shows that the duo meets on Alvida’s ship (which was the scenario with the live-action, too), in the manga, the duo meets when Alvida is hiding on Goat Island.

Article continues after ad

Well, it’s clear that Alvida will show up again if the series gets another season, but the next time, she’ll be more powerful and have another pirate crew backing her.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s everything about Blue Lock Chapter 230 spoilers. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Mr 7 One Piece | Best anime coming out in September 2023 | Giselle Gwelle Bleach TYBW | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.