One Piece Chapter 1123 reveals Shanks’ true strength

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1123 have revealed Shanks’ true strength after Emet released Joyboy’s Conqueror’s Haki.

One Piece is currently approaching the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. Chapter 1122 features Emet using Joyboy’s Haki, the most powerful display of power in the story so far.

Imu sensed it despite staying in the Pangea Castle and was seemingly terrified. However, Emet stopped functioning after using Joyboy’s power. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1123!

According to the spoilers, Dorry says Joyboy’s Haki might even be stronger than Shanks’. The giants have been living for over 100 years and have seen the world during their time as pirates. As such, they have come across many powerful pirates.

And yet, Dorry compares Joyboy’s Haki to Shanks’, a clear hint that the latter has shown the most powerful display of Conqueror’s Haki so far. The series has yet to reveal the full extent of Shanks’ powers, but fans are convinced he is stronger than they realize.

As one fan shared on X/Twitter, “After witnessing how powerful Joy Boy’s Haki was, the Giant Pirates are stunned. ‘Dorry: That Conqueror’s Haki may be even stronger than Red Hair’s Haki…!!’ So, this probably means Shanks is probably the strongest Conqueror’s Haki user right now!”

“Nuh uh, Joy Boy Haki knocked down Vice Admirals, Shanks’ Haki also knocked down the Vice Admiral and even has admirals tweaking if anything. According to current feats, Shanks is still above in terms of conquerors,” wrote another.

“Boy, Joy Boy’s Haki feat was really surprising. But remember that Shanks managed to stop an Admiral who was super far away with his presence. Another thing, I still think Roger is the pinnacle of power in One Piece, if Joy Boy surpasses him, then he really was a monster,” added a third.

